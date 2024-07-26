AR Homes® Appoints Donald L. Whetro CEO for AR Franchising, Inc.

Company Redefines Strategic Growth to Continue to Lead the Industry

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AR Franchising, Inc., the prominent 40-year franchisor brand, AR Homes®, named Don Whetro its Chief Executive Officer. This strategic move signals an exciting new chapter for the company as it expands into more markets and enhances its service offerings for existing franchises.

Whetro's ability to identify market trends, adapt to changing customer preferences, and implement innovative strategies earned him a stellar reputation. He leverages over two decades of proven experience in franchising and homebuilding. Previously serving as Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer for AR Franchising, Inc., Whetro provides an unparalleled understanding of the AR Homes® brand, its core values, and adapting for industry leadership.

"Don's extensive experience and visionary leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth and innovation," said Steve Rutenberg, Director. "We are confident that under his guidance, the AR Homes® brand will continue to set new standards of excellence in the homebuilding industry."

Future Plans and Vision Under New Leadership

Under Whetro's leadership as CEO, AR Franchising, Inc. aims to redefine its strategic direction, foster innovation, leverage advanced technologies, enhance customer experience, and maintain the highest quality standards in custom homebuilding.

Upon his appointment, Whetro commented "It is quite humbling to have the opportunity to lead an iconic brand such as AR Homes®. Homebuyer behavior and preference is rapidly evolving, and I feel we are uniquely positioned to serve the luxury home buyer in new ways and in new markets while still honoring our legacy of innovation, craftsmanship, and local expertise."

About AR Homes®

Founded in 1978 by award-winning homebuilder Arthur Rutenberg, AR Homes® is a legendary name in homebuilding, recognized for exceptional home designs, unrivaled elegance, quality craftsmanship, and enduring value. AR Homes® are independently owned and operated franchises in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia, with additional homebuilding companies and new home models anticipated to open nationwide.

According to Avid Ratings, AR Homes® has consistently ranked in the top 10 percent in terms of customer satisfaction among all builders. To learn more about AR Homes®, visit www.ARHomes.com .

