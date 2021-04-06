AR Homes® Enters Texas with North Houston Franchise

HOUSTON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When well-known Houston builder Matthew Reibenstein scrolled through his social media feed, he didn't expect to find his next business opportunity. Little did he know it would lead to joining AR Homes®, the nation's leading custom homebuilding franchise.

AR Homes® recently awarded Reibenstein and his company, MJR Royal Homes, a franchise to continue the legacy brand in Texas. The move marks AR Homes'® entrance into its tenth state and North Houston's thriving real estate market.

"Matthew and his team illustrate everything we look for when selecting a franchise candidate," said Jim Rosewater, CEO of AR Homes®. "His proven track record of building superior custom homes and knowledge of the Greater Houston market make a great fit for the AR Homes® family of home builders. We're excited to have him lead our launch in North Houston"

With more than a decade of experience, Reibenstein says he and his team are excited to bring AR Homes'® innovative technology, designs, and proven custom homebuilding process to the area. His company will remain locally owned and operated, but now have the outstanding resources of the award-winning franchise.

"I came across AR Homes® on social media," Reibenstein recalls. "What impressed me was the incredible model home photography, but as I explored the website more, I was captivated by the functionality of the floor plans, the ability to truly customize homes, and the technology and virtual tours that help potential homebuyers visualize their new home."

As a new franchisee, Reibenstein will offer custom homes with exceptional craftsmanship that truly fit the unique needs and lifestyles of his clients who range from growing families to empty nesters.

Reibenstein has been honored with numerous building awards including Custom Builder of the Year by GHBA. Reibenstein has also served on boards of the Montgomery County Builders and Developers and the Greater Houston Builders Association.

To learn more about Reibenstein's AR Homes® franchise in North Houston, visit the website or call 936-597-5445.

About AR Homes®

AR Homes® is the nation's leading custom homebuilding franchise. Every one of the company's independent builders share a commitment to exceptional design, premier craftsmanship and personalization. AR Homes® are independently owned and operated franchises located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, with additional home-building companies and new home models anticipated to open throughout the country. AR Homes® has consistently ranked in the top 10 percent in customer satisfaction among all builders, according to Avid Ratings. In fact, AR Homes® builders have won Avid Ratings' top ranking four years running. To learn more about AR Homes®, visit www.ARHomes.com

SOURCE AR Homes

Related Links

https://www.arhomes.com/

