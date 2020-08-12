AR Homes Executive Team Expands

Whetro joined AR Homes in early 2019 as its Midwest Group Vice President, operating out of the Indianapolis office. In October of the same year, he was promoted to Executive Vice President of Franchise Operations, taking on the responsibilities of managing the Group Vice President team, Purchasing Support Group, Vendor Programs, Training and Sales.

As COO, Whetro will now oversee Design and Interior Design, in addition to his prior responsibilities. His vision and leadership will ensure personnel, organizational controls, and administrative and reporting procedures are in place to execute the company's mission and drive the business plan forward.

Whetro assumes the COO role immediately. His relocation from the Indianapolis office to the AR Homes headquarters in Clearwater, Florida is postponed until the office resumes its traditional operations.

About AR Homes



Founded in 1978, AR Homes is the nation's leading custom homebuilding franchise. Every one of the company's independent builders shares a commitment to exceptional design, premier craftsmanship and personalization. AR Homes is currently located in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio and Texas, with additional building companies and models planned to open throughout the country. More information can be found at ARHomes.com.

