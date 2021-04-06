AR Homes® Expands Luxury Custom Homebuilding Operations in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AR Homes®, the nation's largest franchise network of independently owned and operated homebuilders with more than 40 years of custom homebuilding excellence, announced that it is expanding its operations to serve luxury homebuyers in the Central Florida market by awarding its newest franchise to Sean Marks of Orlando Custom Home Builders, Inc.

Marks joins an exclusive group of locally owned building companies hand-selected to represent AR Homes® in the fast-growing, multi-county region. As a franchise owner, Marks will build AR Homes® award-winning designs on customer-owned property and in the area's most prestigious, upscale communities, including Bella Collina, where he will build his new AR Homes® model.

"AR Homes has a long history of success in Central Florida and we are thrilled to bring Sean on board to continue our growth in this market," said Jim Rosewater, CEO of AR Homes®. "Sean is a passionate and experienced industry professional who shares our commitment to exceptional design, innovation and superior customer service. He is an excellent addition to our network of franchise builders."

Marks brings more than 25 years of experience to the AR Homes® brand, with a specialty in the luxury home sector and providing superior customer service. Previously, he supported franchise building companies as the Southern Group Vice President for AR Homes®.

"I was thrilled when the opportunity presented itself to lead a custom home franchise for an industry- leading and legendary brand," said Marks. "AR Homes® provides unique designs to luxury buyers, strengthened by its proven process, innovative and award-winning home designs, exceptional personalization options, and ability to deliver seamless custom builds."

Marks is an active member of several local and national industry associations, including the Home Builders and Contractors Association of Orlando and Orlando Art Museum. He also sits on the board of directors for a local non-profit where he coaches and mentors young athletes, reinforcing interpersonal development, self-awareness and independent skills of excellence.

About AR Homes®

Founded in 1978 by award-winning homebuilder Arthur Rutenberg, AR Homes® has been legendary in Florida homebuilding and synonymous with unrivaled elegance, exceptional craftsmanship and enduring value. AR Homes® are independently owned and operated franchises located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, with additional home-building companies and new home models anticipated to open throughout the country.

AR Homes® has consistently ranked in the top 10 percent in customer satisfaction among all builders, according to Avid Ratings. In fact, AR Homes® builders have won Avid Ratings' top ranking four years running. To learn more about AR Homes®, visit www.ARHomes.com.

SOURCE AR Homes

Related Links

https://www.arhomes.com/

