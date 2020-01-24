AR in Travel & Tourism, Worldwide, 2019: Market Size & Forecast, Technologies, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Augmented Reality in Travel & Tourism - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Enterprises across tourism are utilizing AR within internal and external operations. For example, American Airlines assisting customers when faced with complicated airport layouts with AR wayfinding' and Marriott collaborating with LIFEWTR to provide in room AR entertainment for guests. The tourism industry may become one of the first industries to create successful AR business models due its experiential nature.



This thematic research report takes an in-depth look at the theme of AR and the impact it has on the tourism industry. The report covers both positive and negative trends which the technology has created in the industry and in general. Insight into consumer attitudes on AR and a unique thematic analysis on the impact of the technology is provided, including recommendations for travel & tourism companies. Additionally, we highlight the leading tourism companies involved with utilizing AR in their operations.



AR holds the potential to allow DMO's and other major stakeholders to liaise and take the most optimal decisions through on-the-spot comparisons of alternative scenarios.



Companies in a range of different sectors within the travel industry are developing augmented reality apps, which allow tourists to enhance physical locations, offerings and attractions. Restaurants are building 3D models of menus & dishes to provide an advanced version of conventional menus to customers and historic attractions are providing travelers with a view of the evolution of landmarks in time perspective. These uses illustrate the versatility of this technology.



The use of AR to impose virtual 3D models of planned innovations on top of the actual environment where they will be introduced can support effectively both individual and collective, as well as private and participatory, decision-making processes. A key function of this technology is that it could save significant construction costs.



AR technology holds the potential to create a more seamless transition from in-store to online, which will be especially beneficial for high street travel agencies. Platforms have been created that allow prospective customers to scan a code in store, and the virtual experience will be launched instantly whenever the user wants. This concept is built using GPS coordinates of the destination in real time for a seamless experience.



European and North American consumers are the least receptive to AR technology, with only 14% and 13% stating that AR/VR makes a product smart respectively according to the author's. A contributing reason for this decreased percentage in regions such as Europe may be due to the decrease in AR products and services that are visible to the consumer. This may be because there is a considerable lack of IT training, certification and experience in the European workforce, creating a lack of specialized AR developers.



Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the impact of AR on tourism and clearly defines the potential of the technology for companies looking to utilize it.

It identifies the main trends related to the general AR theme and in tourism, classified into five categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, media trends, regulatory trends and tourism trends.

This report provides detailed industry analysis. Consumer attitudes regarding AR in the industry are assessed, along with insight in to how this could impact the industry.

The main impacts of AR on the tourism industry are outlined, along with recommendations for organizations on how to harness this technology in order to achieve operational success.

We highlight companies involved in the utilization of AR in its operations, including KLM and Magnolia Bakery.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the impact of AR on the tourism industry, using key trends and examples to help you understand how you can adapt and understand this advanced form of technology.

Assess the strategies that companies are adopting when utilizing AR.

Discover key recommendations on how to utilize AR to achieve operational success.

the thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.

Companies Mentioned



KLM

Marriott

World Around Me

Blippar

American Airlines

Premier Inn

Holiday Inn

Bareburger

Key Topics Covered



Players Technology briefing Trends Technology trends Media trends Regulatory trends Macroeconomic trends Tourism trends Industry analysis Market size and growth forecasts Competitive analysis Mergers and acquisitions Timeline Use cases Value chain Semiconductors Components Devices Platforms Apps and content Impact of AR on the tourism industry Companies Tourism Organizations/Destinations Sector scorecards Consumer electronics sector scorecard Who's who Thematic screen Valuation screen Risk screen Gaming software sector scorecard Who's who Thematic screen Valuation screen Risk screen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/na7gzc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

