A&R Logistics Acquires First Choice Logistics

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wind Point Partners and portfolio company A&R Logistics ("A&R"), one of North America's leading supply chain services companies for the chemical industry, are pleased to announce that A&R has acquired First Choice Logistics ("First Choice"), a provider of bulk liquid transportation and logistics services to the chemical industry. The acquisition of First Choice marks A&R's entry into liquid chemical supply chain services.

With a network of strategically located terminals, including principal locations in Chicago and Houston, First Choice provides over-the-road bulk transportation, ISO intermodal services, and a full suite of logistics solutions to some of North America's largest producers and converters of liquid chemicals. Founded in 1987 by Richard Jousma, First Choice has historically operated as an independent unit of Ozinga Bros. Inc., a Chicago-based provider of cement, energy and related solutions. The entire First Choice leadership team will join A&R at the time of the transaction.

"We are thrilled to welcome the First Choice employees to the A&R team and congratulate the Jousma and Ozinga families on building such a great liquid transportation platform," stated Mark Holden, CEO of A&R. "For many years, A&R's customer base has requested that we complement our best-in-class dry bulk services with high-quality, high-touch liquid transportation capabilities. We spent significant time evaluating potential add-on candidates, and First Choice stood out for its enviable reputation among customers and competitors. The addition of First Choice expands on our chemical supply chain platform and enhances our ability to provide shippers end-to-end solutions."

Konrad Salaber, Managing Director with Wind Point Partners, noted, "First Choice represents a key first step in building out a scaled, best-in-class liquid transportation solution that will serve as a strong complement to A&R's leading position in dry bulk chemical transportation. Responding to A&R customers' requests for liquid solutions was a core feature of our value creation plan, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to launch this service line through the acquisition of First Choice."

Luke Jousma, Vice President of First Choice, commented, "On behalf of First Choice management, our drivers, and all our employees, we would like to express our thanks to the Ozinga family, who have been such great partners to us over the past 30 years. We are excited to join the A&R family and we are eager to expand the liquid platform through organic and acquisition growth."

Wind Point Partners acquired A&R in May of 2019 in partnership with CEO Mark Holden, a veteran executive in the logistics space who previously led four separate investments to a successful sale or IPO. This represents the third add-on for A&R under Wind Point's ownership, following the additions of Blue Water Plastic Transport in June 2019 and Plantgistix in November 2019. A&R's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring companies that provide dry and liquid bulk transportation, warehousing and logistics services to producers and distributors of chemicals and plastics.

Wind Point is an active investor in transportation, logistics and route-based businesses, with select prior investments including Dicom Transportation, STG Logistics, Valicor Environmental Services, and AIR-serv.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel and KPMG provided transaction advisory services to A&R. Wells Fargo Advisors served as sell-side financial advisor and Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP served as legal counsel to First Choice.

About A&R Logistics

A&R Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to numerous multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, in-plant operations and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of Company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset based transportation management division.

Additional information about A&R is available at www.ardoingitright.com .

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $3 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products, and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners IX, a fund that was initiated in 2019.

Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com .

SOURCE A&R Logistics

