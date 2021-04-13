A&R Logistics Acquires Luckey Trucking

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wind Point Partners and portfolio company A&R Logistics ("A&R"), one of North America's leading providers of supply chain services for the chemical industry, announced today that A&R has acquired Luckey Trucking ("Luckey" or the "Company"), a provider of dry bulk, liquid bulk, dry van transportation, warehousing and logistics services to the chemical industry. The acquisition of Luckey further solidifies A&R's leading market position and expands its fleet of highly specialized tractors and trailers.

Headquartered in Streator, Illinois, Luckey operates a trucking terminal, tank wash, and over 250 railcar locations on the BNSF and Union Pacific Railways. The Company also operates a warehouse providing logistics services for customers. Luckey also operates through a network of six affiliate terminals located in Iowa, Ohio, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Throughout this strategically located network near key routes and ports in the North American chemical supply chain, Luckey provides over-the-road dry and liquid bulk transportation solutions to several leading North American chemical producers and diversified industrial companies. The Company also offers dry van trucking, rail transloading, and value-added warehousing and packaging services. Key members of the Luckey family and leadership team will remain with the Company and join the A&R team at the time of the transaction.

Chris Ball, President of A&R, noted, "We are excited to welcome the Luckey team to A&R and congratulate the Luckey family on building such an outstanding chemical logistics platform. The addition of Luckey expands our depth in each of our core services and enhances our ability to provide customers with end-to-end solutions."

Konrad Salaber, Managing Director at Wind Point, commented, "A core focus of A&R's value creation plan has been an emphasis on growth through acquisition, and Luckey represents yet another excellent addition to A&R's leading chemical supply chain platform. This acquisition further enhances our scale and allows our team to continue meeting the needs of our customers across the supply chain. We look forward to continuing to build upon the combined network of both companies and fostering the Luckey legacy."

"After meeting with the folks throughout the A&R organization, we were truly impressed with their vision for the future and their dedication to being the leader in the industry," said Scott Luckey, President of Luckey. "We are thrilled to become a part of the A&R family and look forward to the future growth of the combined platform."

Wind Point Partners acquired A&R in May of 2019 in partnership with CEO Mark Holden, a veteran executive in the logistics space who previously led four separate investments to a successful sale or IPO. This represents the fifth add-on acquisition for A&R under Wind Point's ownership, following the additions of Blue Water Plastic Transport in June 2019, Plantgistix in November 2019, First Choice Logistics in February 2020 and L.T. Harnett in August 2020. A&R's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring companies that provide dry and liquid bulk transportation, warehousing, and logistics services to producers and distributors of chemicals and plastics.

Wind Point is an active investor in transportation, logistics and route-based businesses, with select prior investments including Dicom Transportation, STG Logistics, Valicor Environmental Services and AIR-serv.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel and KPMG provided transaction advisory services to A&R Logistics.

About A&R Logistics

A&R Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry and liquid bulk transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, in-plant, and third-party logistics solutions to numerous multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset based transportation management division.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $3.5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners IX, a fund that was initiated in 2019.

