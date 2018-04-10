A&R Logistics Adds Chemical Industry Veteran As Consultant

Commenting on the announcement, Mark R. Holden, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are thrilled to have someone of John's expertise and character join our leadership team. Having spent over 40 years working in the chemical industry, including responsibility over global transportation and logistics activities, polyethylene supply chain, import/export compliance and distribution safety for one of the largest producers in the world, John is well versed in the challenges and opportunities facing plastic resin producers. Plastic resin production is in the midst of dramatic growth in the United States and A&R Logistics is the largest dry-bulk transporter of plastic resin in the country. We have spent the past several years preparing for this day and are seeing substantial, strategic opportunities to participate in the chemical industry growth, both domestic and export. We welcome John to the team and look forward to his expertise in helping us grow."

John Barrett added, "I am very excited to collaborate with an organization such as A&R Logistics. As a former customer, I witnessed first-hand A&R's commitment to Safety and Service for several years and in my opinion, A&R is very well positioned to participate in the significant growth of the chemical industry. This growth is just now coming on-line and will extend well into the next 5 – 10 years. I believe my experiences are well aligned with A&R's strategic goals."

About A&R Logistics

Headquartered in Louisville, KY, A&R Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of dry-bulk transportation, packaging, distribution and logistics solutions to numerous multinational companies within the chemical and plastic industries. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, trans-loading, packaging, warehousing and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of 25 facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner operators and a non-asset based transportation management division. For more information on A&R Logistics, Inc. please visit www.ARDoingItRight.com.

