A&R Logistics Advances Commitment to Sustainability Adding New Peterbilt Model 579 Electric Vehicles to Fleet

"Being early adopters of electric vehicle technology demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and technology," said A&R President, Chris Ball. "Once we made the decision to add EVs to our fleet, Peterbilt and PACCAR were the obvious choice. Our collaborative work really shined at every stage of the process as our maintenance team, led by Troy Basso, was proud to help customize the truck to best meet the needs of our business and our customers. We've had a long and fruitful relationship in the past with both Peterbilt and PACCAR and are proud to be taking this step together as we look to the future."

"Peterbilt is leading the charge when it comes to battery electric commercial vehicles, and to see A&R utilize our complete charging infrastructure and Model 579EV to add electric trucks to their fleet is more validation of that fact," said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. "Peterbilt and our 400+ strong dealer network are committed to helping our customers achieve their zero emissions goals."

The Model 579EV features all of the aerodynamic benefits, driver comforts and safety measures for which the Model 579 is known for and is designed for optimal weight distribution and performance. The fully integrated, all-electric powertrain in the Model 579EV uses thermally-controlled Lithium Iron Phosphate battery packs to provide a range up to 150 miles.

Learn more about A&R's environmental, health, safety and sustainability vision at https://ardoingitright.com/about-us-2/safety/.

About A&R Logistics

A&R Logistics, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk and liquid chemical transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset-based transportation management division.

About Peterbilt Motors Company

Peterbilt Motors Company is recognized as the "Class" of the industry. With a complete lineup of diesel, natural gas and electric vehicles, Peterbilt has earned a global reputation for superior engineering, quality and craftsmanship. Peterbilt is Driving Uptime Every Day through innovative aftermarket services and advanced technology solutions delivered through its 400+ dealer locations in North America.

Visit Peterbilt.com for more information. Peterbilt is a PACCAR Company, traded publicly on the NASDAQ as PCAR.

