A&R Logistics Announces New $60M South Carolina Location

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A&R Logistics, Inc.(A&R), one of North America's leading supply chain services companies for the chemical industry, is expanding its operations to the East Coast by opening a new global export facility in Berkeley County, South Carolina.

Commenting on the announcement, Mark Holden, A&R President and CEO stated, "We are thrilled to announce our plans to build a world-class export facility in the great State of South Carolina in cooperation with the South Carolina Ports Authority. The Ports Authority has been very collaborative and has made this a very easy decision for A&R. As a leading supply chain solutions company to the chemical industry, A&R's facility will be a game changer for the Port and our customers, who seek multiple solutions and flexibility for their trade flows. Our customers are some of the largest chemical companies in the world and have very complex supply chain requirements. Together, A&R Logistics, South Carolina Ports Authority and the State of South Carolina will provide the chemical industry with some of the most strategic supply chain solutions in the world."

Located in West Branch Commerce Park in Moncks Corner, S.C., A&R's new facility will be up to 1 million square feet and contain up to four high-speed, state-of-the-art packing lines for plastic resin. The facility has been designated as a CSX Select Site, ensuring efficient and reliable capacity and service. Combined with industry-leading equipment and A&R's trademark customer service, the new Berkeley County location will provide complete packaging and logistics solutions for global shipping customers.

"Today's announcement by A&R Logistics, Inc. is a testament to the logistics advantages and pro-business environment that South Carolina offers," said Bobby Hitt, Secretary of Commerce. "We're excited to have such a dynamic company locate its operations in the Lowcountry, and look forward to their success in our state for many years to come."

The Port of Charleston will play a major role in A&R's East Coast strategy by providing customers with unsurpassed shipping efficiency that maximizes uptime by reducing traditional port bottlenecks, delays, equipment shortages and restrictions. The Port of Charleston attracts all of the major container lines, extending A&R customers' global reach to 150 countries.

"S.C. Ports Authority (SCPA) is excited to have A&R Logistics establishing a world-class export facility within the West Branch Commerce Park in Berkeley County," S.C. Ports Authority President and CEO Jim Newsome said. "A&R's state-of-the-art equipment will offer a variety of packaging and logistics solutions for the chemical industry, and the CSX rail-served site will bring the product to Port terminals — all of which enables A&R customers to ship products out of the Port of Charleston. Our reliable operations and customer-centric focus will ensure the efficient movement of cargo to global markets."

A&R's Charleston operations will offer customers sustainable, low-freight rates to all global destinations and a single source for easy, complete supply chain solutions that span all shipping needs from the everyday to the extraordinary. Construction and development are underway with a forecasted completion date in the fourth quarter of 2020.

About A&R Logistics

A&R Logistics, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to numerous multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset-based transportation management division.

Additional information about A&R is available at www.ardoingitright.com.

SOURCE A&R Logistics