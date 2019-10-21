A&R Logistics Appoints Taimur Sharih As Chief Financial Officer And Taps Anthony Lenhart To Lead Corporate Development

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A&R Logistics ("A&R"), one of the largest chemical supply chain services companies in North America, named Taimur Sharih as its new Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Anthony ("Tony") Lenhart as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development Officer, effective immediately. Sharih and Lenhart will both report to A&R president and chief executive officer, Mark Holden.

The addition of Sharih to A&R's leadership team supports the company's continued growth and expansion. Commenting on the announcements, Holden stated, "During the past 20 years, Taimur has demonstrated superior financial acumen in the chemical industry and, most importantly, has a proven track record as a leader for some of the largest chemical companies in the world. We are very excited to have someone of Taimur's caliber help A&R Logistics execute a strategic vision to build the leading supply chain platform serving the chemical industry."

"I can't imagine a more exciting time to join A&R. I look forward to joining this entrepreneurial team to help execute its aggressive growth strategy," said Sharih.

Sharih succeeds Tony Lenhart, who now leads A&R's corporate development function. Holden added, "Taimur is filling the CFO position previously held by Tony Lenhart for the past seven years. Tony is moving into a very strategic role for the company. Over the next few years, inorganic growth becomes a key component of our growth strategy, and there is no one more qualified than Tony to lead this area. I have worked with Tony for the past 15 years and have seen his growth and performance accelerate at every juncture. Tony has an extensive history of working on mergers and acquisitions of all shapes and sizes around the globe and is an ideal fit for this new role."

About A&R Logistics

A&R Logistics, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to numerous multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset-based transportation management division.

SOURCE A&R Logistics