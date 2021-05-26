A&R Logistics Begins Operations at New Liquid Chemical Transloading Station Near Charleston, South Carolina

Up to three ISO tanks can be loaded at a time. The loading process takes only about one hour. Tweet this

A&R has 160-feet of liquid transload track surrounding the facility that can load ISO tank containers and bulk domestic trailers from rail cars. Up to three ISO tanks can be loaded at a time. The loading process takes only about one hour.

"Our new liquid chemical transloading station is yet another way A&R offers customers a full-service supply chain solution," said Chris Ball, A&R President. "We can now safely and efficiently move bulk chemical product from railcar to ISO tank to port to customer. This benefits customers from a cost, speed and safety perspective with fewer touch-points along the supply chain."

The new transloading station also provides the advantage of the A&R's relationship with CSX for customers' rail and intermodal needs. With its close proximity to the Port of Charleston, which is served by all major shipping lines, plastics producers have a strategic global access point to global markets.

Learn more at www.ardoingitright.com .

About A&R Logistics

A&R Logistics, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk and liquid chemical transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset-based transportation management division.

SOURCE A&R Logistics

Related Links

http://www.ardoingitright.com

