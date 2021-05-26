A&R Logistics Begins Operations at New Liquid Chemical Transloading Station Near Charleston, South Carolina
May 26, 2021, 09:00 ET
CHARLESTON, S.C., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A&R Logistics, North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today it has started operations at its new liquid chemical transloading station in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, near Charleston. This is the first-of-its-kind transloading station for the company and will help clients more seamlessly manage global distribution of product.
A&R opened its Charleston export facility in November 2020 where it packages, exports and imports plastic resin and other materials for some of the world's largest chemical companies.
A&R has 160-feet of liquid transload track surrounding the facility that can load ISO tank containers and bulk domestic trailers from rail cars. Up to three ISO tanks can be loaded at a time. The loading process takes only about one hour.
"Our new liquid chemical transloading station is yet another way A&R offers customers a full-service supply chain solution," said Chris Ball, A&R President. "We can now safely and efficiently move bulk chemical product from railcar to ISO tank to port to customer. This benefits customers from a cost, speed and safety perspective with fewer touch-points along the supply chain."
The new transloading station also provides the advantage of the A&R's relationship with CSX for customers' rail and intermodal needs. With its close proximity to the Port of Charleston, which is served by all major shipping lines, plastics producers have a strategic global access point to global markets.
About A&R Logistics
A&R Logistics, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk and liquid chemical transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset-based transportation management division.
