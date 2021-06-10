A&R Logistics Chosen as 3PL Provider by Epsilyte

HOUSTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A&R Logistics , North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today that it was chosen by Epsilyte as its third-party logistics ("3PL") provider to manage much of its complex global supply chain. Epsilyte is one of the largest manufacturers in the U.S. of expandable polystyrene, which is commonly used in packaging, insulating panels and geofoam products.

A&R's supply chain platform is uniquely positioned to provide a complete line of service offerings for the chemical industry. The company has an extensive network of 25 terminals and 16 warehousing/packaging facilities nationwide with a fleet of more than 1200 trucks and 1,800 trailers. With offerings that span bulk and liquid transportation, to warehousing and rail storage, to in-plant services, ISO intermodal and more, A&R delivers a 360-degree supply chain suite to many of the world's leading chemical companies. With its recent acquisition of Luckey Trucking , A&R added a dry van fleet to what was already one of the largest fleets in the country serving the chemical industry.

"We are very pleased to have been selected by Epsilyte to provide resources and infrastructure to meet their domestic and international supply chain requirements," said Chris Ball, A&R's President. "We've worked tirelessly at A&R to build the leading supply chain platform specifically for the chemical industry, and we look forward to providing a holistic, custom-built solution for Epsilyte through our 3PL service offering."

"Having already benefited from working closely with the A&R team over the past decade, it was an easy choice to expand our logistics partnership to improve both cost and customer satisfaction," said Brad Crocker, President and CEO of Epsilyte.

Learn more at www.ardoingitright.com.

About A&R Logistics

A&R Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry and liquid bulk transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, in-plant, and third-party logistics solutions to numerous multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset based transportation management division.

Learn more at www.ardoingitright.com.

About Epsilyte LLC

Epsilyte is one of North America's leading producers of expandable polystyrene resin. We are a company of scale focused on solving customer needs for efficient, high-R value EPS. This includes reducing energy usage in buildings, ensuring safe and healthy food through innovative packaging technology, and participating in infrastructure investment both in the United States and abroad. Epsilyte is a portfolio company of Balmoral Funds LLC. For more information, please visit www.epsilyte.com.

SOURCE A&R Logistics

Related Links

arlogistics.com

