A&R Logistics Hires David Perry To Lead Its Liquid Chemical Business

With the acquisition of First Choice Logistics earlier this week, the addition of Perry to A&R's leadership team supports the company's continued growth and expansion into liquid chemicals. Perry has over 30 years of transportation experience with an emphasis in the chemical industry. Commenting on the announcements, Holden stated, "David's expertise and reputation in the liquid chemical space is unprecedented. I am ecstatic to have him join A&R and help shape our continued expansion and acquisition strategy in the liquid chemical industry. David will help scale A&R's supply chain platform offering end-to-end visibility to our customers."

Prior to joining A&R, Perry served in key executive and strategic roles at Trimac Transportation for 27 years. Perry was most recently vice president of the North American chemical division where he led the largest product line in the Trimac portfolio.

"I'm elated to be joining the A&R Logistics team and the latest acquisition of First Choice Logistics. I have admired both companies and am looking forward to the combined synergies to grow and leverage market growth in the liquid chemical market. It will be a great win for our customers, as we build on product diversification to deliver enhanced and compelling single stop supply chain services," said Perry.

A&R Logistics, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to numerous multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset-based transportation management division.

