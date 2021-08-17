A&R Logistics Names Alex Buck President of its 3PL Division

"Alex's diverse skill set is second-to-none, and she's been a key player in advancing nearly every corner of our business," said A&R CEO, Chris Ball. "We know she's the right person to scale our 3PL division, which is critical to A&R's overall growth strategy as we continue to round out our end-to-end supply chain offering."

A&R's 3PL Division manages complete turn-key logistics solutions for some of the largest chemical producers in the world in addition to offering robust 3PL brokerage services to the chemical industry including dry bulk and liquid over-the-road transport, warehousing, export and import services, rail, dry van, and drayage solutions.

Prior to joining A&R in 2019, Buck led the customer success function at a hyper-growth technology company that provides predictive analytics for some of the biggest industrial brands in the world. Her technology background will help accelerate A&R's technology platform and suite of services.

"I am excited to combine my global chemical logistics industry experience from the last two years with my passion for customer service and technology to help continue to grow the breadth and depth of A&R's 3PL services," said Buck. "We've helped customers navigate some of the most challenging circumstances they've ever faced due to the ongoing pressure of the pandemic and recent historic weather events. Creating solutions at such a pivotal time motivates our team to go above and beyond for our customers daily."

A&R's supply chain platform is uniquely positioned to provide a complete line of service offerings for the chemical industry. The company has an extensive network of 25 terminals and 16 warehousing/packaging facilities nationwide with a fleet of more than 1200 trucks and 1,800 trailers. A&R delivers a 360-degree supply chain suite with offerings that span bulk and liquid transportation, to warehousing and rail storage, to in-plant services, ISO intermodal and more.

About A&R Logistics

A&R Logistics, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk and liquid chemical transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset-based transportation management division.

