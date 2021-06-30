A&R Logistics Names Chris Ball CEO

"Chris is ideally suited to lead A&R into the future," Mark Holden said Tweet this

"Chris is ideally suited to lead A&R into the future as we continue to build the most comprehensive and sophisticated supply chain platform for the chemical Industry," Holden said. "We have an incredibly talented management team who will benefit from Chris' leadership with strong leaders in each of their areas of expertise. I look forward to working with Chris and the team in my new role as Co-Chairman of the Board. Our future is very bright."

Ball has served A&R for more than five years in various leadership positions before being named President last year. He has over 25 years' experience in the supply chain and logistics industry with deep expertise in the technology and start-up aspects of the business, in addition to strategy, M&A and general management.

"Mark's prolific career spanning 40 years is truly commendable," Ball said. "His leadership and eye for growth helped shape A&R into what it is today: The leading, full-service supply chain platform for the world's largest chemical companies. We're thankful to have his continued involvement in growing A&R as Co-Chairman."

A&R's supply chain platform is uniquely positioned to provide a complete line of service offerings for the chemical industry. The company has an extensive network of 25 terminals and 16 warehousing/packaging facilities nationwide with a fleet of more than 1,200 trucks and 1,800 trailers. A&R delivers a 360-degree supply chain suite with offerings that span bulk and liquid transportation, to warehousing and rail storage, to in-plant services, ISO intermodal and more.

About A&R Logistics

A&R Logistics, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk and liquid chemical transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset-based transportation management division.

