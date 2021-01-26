A&R Logistics Names Julie Block Vice President of Human Resources

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A&R Logistics, North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today it has named Julie Block as its Vice President of Human Resources. Block will oversee the company's HR strategies for talent acquisition, talent management, employee engagement, payroll, and compensation and benefits as it continues to expand both geographically and in its service offerings.

"Julie's hire comes at a crucial point for our business as we've grown our operations significantly and have plans to remain on this trajectory for the foreseeable future," said Chris Ball, president of A&R Logistics. "As we continue to pursue growth organically and inorganically, having an HR executive who can contribute through strategic hiring, people management and team leadership is key."

Prior to joining A&R, Block served as Vice President of HR at BOS Solutions, a provider of liquid-solid separation services for both Oil & Gas drilling and environmental customers. She spent 15 years at Baker Hughes prior to that.

"A&R's commitment to its people, its customers and the industry as a whole stood out to me," said Block. "From world-class services and capabilities to the highest safety and regulatory compliance, the company leads with quality and service at every turn. The people of A&R make this success possible."

About A&R Logistics

A&R Logistics, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk and liquid chemical transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset-based transportation management division.

SOURCE A&R Logistics