A&R Logistics Names Philip Gillespie Chief Financial Officer

"Phil is not only an ideal fit for A&R given his expansive financial leadership in the chemicals industry, but also because of his diverse background spanning both large, established enterprises and high-growth, PE-backed companies," said A&R president and CEO, Chris Ball. "A&R is at the nexus of both, positioning him well to run our dynamic finance operation."

"There's an incredible opportunity for A&R given the company's nimbleness to adapt as the industry evolves," said Gillespie. "I am excited to join a team that has successfully built the leading supply chain services platform for the world's largest chemical companies."

A&R's supply chain platform is uniquely positioned to provide a complete line of service offerings for the chemical industry. The company has an extensive network of 25 terminals and 16 warehousing/packaging facilities nationwide with a fleet of more than 1,200 trucks and 1,800 trailers. A&R delivers a 360-degree supply chain suite with offerings that span bulk and liquid transportation, to warehousing and rail storage, to in-plant services, ISO intermodal and more.

About A&R Logistics

A&R Logistics, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk and liquid chemical transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset-based transportation management division.

