A&R Logistics opens world-class export facility near Port of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A&R Logistics , North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today it is fully operational at its brand new export facility located in the West Branch Commerce Park in Moncks Corner, S.C. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on November 10 to mark the opening of the 615,000-square-foot facility where A&R packages, exports and imports plastic resin and other products for some of the world's largest chemical companies.

"A&R's new facility provides our customers with unprecedented optionality and the highest level of quality and service," said Chris Ball, president of A&R Logistics. "With two high-speed packaging lines, sea bulk operations, liquid transload capability, rail service via CSX and proximity to the Port of Charleston, we provide supply chain solutions specifically engineered for the chemical industry. Every step of the build out was done with an eye toward safety, quality, sustainability and innovation, which are of the utmost importance across our entire operation."

Developed in close cooperation with the South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) and the state of South Carolina, rail tracks run along the building's south side to facilitate the offloading of product from railcars, while the north side of the building features 72 dock doors where product is then loaded onto trucks for export. The facility has been designated a CSX Select Site, ensuring efficient and reliable capacity and service. Combined with industry-leading equipment and A&R's trademark customer service, the new location provides complete packaging and supply chain solutions for global chemical customers.

"SC Ports is thrilled to celebrate the opening of A&R Logistics' import and export transloading facility in Berkeley County," said Jim Newsome, SCPA president and CEO. "Their sophisticated warehousing and packaging operation will further support growth in the chemical industry. A&R Logistics selected the Port of Charleston as one of their east coast load ports due to SC Ports' efficient operations, ample capacity and knowledge of the petrochemical industry. We welcome the company to South Carolina and look forward to our continued partnership."

A&R's ribbon cutting event marked the official debut of the space. In addition to Newsome, speakers included South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, Senator Larry Grooms and Berkeley County Supervisor and Chairman Johnny Cribb.

A&R emphasized during the event its commitment to being a good steward of the local area not only through economic development, job creation and environmental safety but also through community involvement. The company highlighted its partnerships with groups like Keep Berkeley Beautiful and Habitat for Humanity. It also announced a $10 thousand donation to Keep Berkeley Beautiful in addition to sharing that A&R's Vice President of Operations Brandon Boyd has joined the organization's board.

A&R Logistics, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk and liquid chemical transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset-based transportation management division.

