A&R Logistics Promotes Chris Ball To Company President

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A&R Logistics, Inc. ("A&R"), one of North America's leading providers of supply chain services for the chemical industry, has named Chris Ball as the Company's President. Chris has served as President of A&R Global Logistics, the Company's 3PL division, since 2016. Mark Holden, who has served as CEO of A&R since 2012 and President and CEO since 2018, will continue to lead A&R as CEO.

Commenting on the announcement, Mark Holden stated, "On behalf of the A&R board and the entire management team, I am very excited to announce that Chris will assume this critical leadership role within A&R Logistics. With a deep background in transportation and logistics, a pronounced entrepreneurial spirit, and exceptional strategic vision around A&R's leading role in North America's chemical supply chain, Chris has been a tremendous contributor to our business since joining. Moreover, he has been a consummate team player within the organization. I am delighted to see him now take on an even greater leadership role within the Company."

Chris Ball joined A&R over four years ago to lead the Company's 3PL division, A&R Global Logistics, as President. Chris has over 25 years of experience in transportation, logistics, and supply chain management that includes holding senior executive positions within large scale North American trucking firms, founding two 3PL businesses, and holding several senior leadership roles inside global distribution corporations. Chris has a proven track record in leading successful organizations that focus on high levels of service to clients while developing and delivering innovative global supply chain solutions.

"I am honored and thrilled to be given the opportunity to help lead A&R Logistics, and I would like to thank Mark Holden, the A&R board, and all of my fellow teammates for their support," said Ball. "A&R is a truly unique company with amazing professionals, and we pride ourselves on delivering innovative, best-in-class supply chain services to the world's leading chemical companies. I am committed to helping build on that important tradition, and I am grateful for the opportunity to do so. In addition, I would like to congratulate my successor in the Global 3PL division, Dale Carpenter, who joined us in May and whose deep industry and functional expertise position him well to take that business to new heights as division President."

About A&R Logistics

A&R Logistics, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry and liquid bulk chemical transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to numerous multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset-based transportation management division.

SOURCE A&R Logistics

Related Links

arlogistics.com

