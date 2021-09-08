A&R Logistics Rebrands as Quantix

Since being acquired by private equity firm Wind Point Partners in May 2019, Quantix has more than doubled in size and now stands as one of the largest specialized supply chain platforms in North America with annual revenue over half a billion dollars.

"The rebrand will continue to pay homage to A&R's 50-year history during which we became a leader in this industry."

Quantix is a chemistry-inspired name that is a spin on 'quantum,' which is a discrete packet of energy or matter. It embodies the company's intention to be the source of energy that keeps driving the chemical logistics industry forward towards seamless, holistic, customer-centric logistics solutions.

Quantix has evolved notably in recent years via a series of acquisitions and investments in supply chain infrastructure. This has bolstered the breadth of supply chain services it offers, which now includes:

The industry's largest dry bulk transportation network featuring over 2,300 pieces of highly specialized equipment

One of the nation's largest liquid chemical transportation platforms with over 2,000 pieces of equipment

Full scale warehousing, rail distribution, and inventory management via national network of 33 facilities totaling over six million square feet

Export packaging capabilities with the capacity to handle over 34,000 rail cars of resin annually

Rail storage, in-plant services, ISO intermodal and more.

In addition, Quantix complements its suite of services with a 3PL solution that provides strategic accounts with access to the industry's largest pool of transportation capacity and industry focused multimodal end-to-end supply chain solutions. The company has also invested millions of dollars into the development of technology and supply chain visibility systems that provide customers with a 360-degree view of their entire global network.

"The rebrand to Quantix will continue to pay homage to A&R's 50-year history during which we became a leader in this industry," said Quantix President and CEO, Chris Ball. "It's that very legacy that propels us forward as we look to continue growing our capabilities and our footprint in service to our customers. We're combining some of the industry's most specialized and in-demand service offerings into one unified business, and it will make our company stronger and more scalable while simplifying operations for our customers."

The introduction of the Quantix name is accompanied by fresh, modern branding that showcases the company's evolution and commitment to innovation and sustainability. Quantix announced earlier this year numerous sustainability initiatives, working alongside its customers to emphasize the health and safety of our environment. The company rolled out the chemical supply chain's first-ever Peterbilt electric trucks and advanced partnerships with start-ups focused on new ways of recycling plastic.

"The introduction of Quantix is an opportunity for us to refocus and build on how we support our people, customers, communities and planet with safety, quality, respect and sustainability built into everything we do," said Quantix Chief Commercial Officer, Dan Jaworski. "By adopting one shared identity across our portfolio with a single vision, values and goals, we're ready to move as one into this next chapter."

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with over 35 locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation. Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

