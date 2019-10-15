A&R Logistics Selects Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub For Its New World-Class Global Export Facility

SAVANNAH, Ga., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A&R Logistics, one of North America's leading supply chain services companies for the chemical industry, has selected Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub (SGIH) in Effingham County, Georgia as the site for its new world-class global export facility. A&R Logistics' Export Division will also be headquartered in Savannah to support global supply chain development for the chemical industry.

"For five decades, A&R has earned the trust of the dry bulk logistics industry by delivering unparalleled customer service," said President and CEO Mark Holden. "Along the way, our customers have sought an export partner that provides that same level of reliability and trust they count on domestically. With our new export facility in Savannah, we will have approximately 2 million square feet of capacity running up to eight state-of-the-art packaging lines on the East Coast. This level of capacity and flexibility will provide the supply chain infrastructure for the world's largest chemical producers to compete on a global scale."

A&R's packaging and export headquarters will leverage SGIH's dual Class I rail service and its easy access to the Port of Savannah, the nation's largest single container terminal, to deliver best-in-class shipping efficiency and service. OmniTRAX, one of the nation's fastest growing railroads, will build a seven-mile switching operation with two interchanges and a dedicated rail yard to service a one million SF build-to-suit warehouse facility developed by Broe Real Estate Group.

"Congratulations to A&R Logistics on this next step in their operations," said Governor Brian P. Kemp. "As the Top State for Business six years running, The Port of Savannah and Georgia's expansive logistics network enable the Peach State to serve as a gateway to the global economy. This facility will help us to maintain that status in the years ahead, and I want to thank our partners in Effingham County and with the Georgia Ports Authority for their hard work to make exciting announcements like this possible."

A&R export customers will enjoy the unsurpassed efficiency of East Coast port shipping that maximizes uptime by reducing traditional port bottlenecks, delays, equipment shortages and restrictions. The Port of Savannah's deep-water access ensures export customers with a steady container volume by consistently attracting the largest ships with the largest number of sailings and first and last call advantages. In addition, the port of Savannah offers the largest container exchanges per vessel of any port in the Southeast & Gulf.

A&R's new global export headquarters will combine a strategic location with world class technology and premier customer service to deliver the value, ease, predictability and scalability that customers have come to expect from A&R Logistics. "We are excited to welcome the expansion of A&R's resin handling infrastructure in our market, as it will bring significant new export volumes to our container trade," said Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch. "The growing output of refineries in Texas, Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Canada will require alternate export capacity, and the Port of Savannah stands ready to serve that need." Construction and development are underway with a forecasted completion date of Winter 2020.

About A&R Logistics

A&R Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to numerous multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset-based transportation management division.

