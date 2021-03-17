A&R Logistics' Vice President of Operations Named a "Pro to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

HOUSTON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A&R Logistics , North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today its Vice President of Operations, Brandon Boyd, has been named a "Pro to Know" by leading industry publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

The list recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for the success of other industry leaders. It puts a spotlight on the work of professionals like Boyd who've helped clients and the supply chain community excel throughout what was a challenging year.

"At a time when much of the supply chain industry was struggling, A&R was expanding our footprint, including opening two new export facilities in Q4 2020 alone," said Chris Ball, president of A&R Logistics. "In-part under Brandon's leadership, our Charleston and Savannah facilities started operations ahead of schedule. He played a key role in ensuring every step of the process was done with an eye toward safety, quality, sustainability and innovation, and continues to lead operations at these sites with incredible dedication to our people, processes and customers."

With a network of 23 terminals and 10 warehousing/packaging facilities nationwide, Boyd has focused on incorporating Lean principles into A&R's expansive operations. Lean manufacturing principles, which were a point of study for Boyd during his tenure in the manufacturing sector prior to joining A&R, have helped the company increase operational efficiency and establish a continuous improvement mindset across the entire team.

Boyd has also become personally involved in the communities in which A&R operates. For example, he was appointed last year to the Board of Directors of Keep Berkeley Beautiful, the Keep America Beautiful affiliate in Berkeley County, Charleston, South Carolina. A&R is also a corporate partner of the organization, which aligns with its core value of sustainability.

Visit www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of 2021 Pros to Know leaders.

To learn more, visit www.ardoingitright.com and www.linkedin.com/company/a&r-logistics-inc.

About A&R Logistics

A&R Logistics, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk and liquid chemical transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset-based transportation management division.

SOURCE A&R Logistics

Related Links

arlogistics.com

