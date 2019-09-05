AR Sports Awarded Patents for Augmented Reality Fantasy Sports

GLEN HEAD, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AR Sports announced today that it has been awarded patents for Fantasy Sports Platform with Augmented Reality Player Acquisition (US Patent Numbers 10,384.130 and 10,384,131).

Lenny Parisi, Chief Executive Officer & Founder of AR Sports stated, "We are extremely excited about this important milestone. Building our intellectual property has been a priority for our team. We are continuing to enhance the software platform and continuing to integrate the augmented reality advertising system."

The company expects Augmented Reality Fantasy Sports will revolutionize the fantasy sports experience by moving player acquisition from traditional methods into augmented reality. Participants will be able to physically assemble their fantasy team as they encounter virtual sports figures in areas such as their living room, kitchen or backyard. Fantasy players will appear on the mobile device and can interact with the participant.

AR Sports is developing a platform that will provide for both traditional season-long fantasy sports leagues as well as a week-to-week fantasy sports challenge. Participants in all leagues will use augmented reality to create and complete their roster (the "AR Sports system"). AR Sports is currently exploring potential partners for co-development.

The system will also have a dynamic Augmented Reality Advertising module which will enable advertisers to target participants using their geolocation in relation to stores, restaurants, and businesses. In addition, the system will be able to incorporate independent Augmented Reality logos that, if captured, give members coupons or promotions to their brands.

AR Sports (www.arsports.com) is an Augmented Reality Fantasy Sports system designed to keep the traditions of fantasy sports while shifting player acquisition to augmented reality. The patented software system is designed to work for all professional and amateur sports with fantasy affiliations. The AR Sports system can be integrated into existing fantasy sports host sites or as a stand-alone app. Augmented Reality Fantasy Sports is intended to promote active play by incorporating participants' existing locations with geo-location technology. The software consists of patented interactive advertising via Augmented Reality that lets advertisers quantify views, interactions, and redemption of advertising promotions.

