AR Systems Develops Automated Store for Kyle Turley's NeuroXPF CBD Brand

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AR Systems (www.automatedretailingsystems.com), a leading developer of automation retailing systems, data collection services, and wireless management tools, developed a new automated store for NeuroXPF, a CBD company founded by NFL legend, Kyle Turley.

AR Systems incorporated highly advanced features into the machine, including fingerprint recognition, face detection, and age verification systems. The system also features a large touchscreen that allows consumers to learn about CBD and a wide variety of products.

Turley, who played eight seasons in the National Football League, suffered from numerous neurological problems after retiring in 2007, but found relief after he become aware of the benefits of CBD - a cannabinoid found in hemp plants.

"CBD has played an important role in allowing me to manage pain, improve my overall health, and eliminate the need for prescription opioids that nearly cost me my life," Turley said. "I am now dedicated to bringing CBD to our military and NFL veterans, aging athletes, and the general public."

Turley created Neuro XPF, a lab tested, hemp-derived CBD supplement focused on Bioavailability.

Glenn Panagakos, President at AR Systems, said the new vending machine will help bring CBD to more consumers, in a market that Forbes says is expected to grow to over $20 billion.

"We are proud to be Kyle Turley's partner as he expands distribution to reach more customers through a unique automated platform," Panagakos said. "These new automated CBD stores will empower consumers by providing education, convenience, and time savings."

About AR Systems

AR Systems develops technologies that connect people, products and processes, through system automation, management controls, and user interfaces for a variety of market sectors, including retailing, agriculture, vending, and pharmaceuticals. AR Systems provides solutions that increase productivity, improve distribution of goods, enhance health, lower costs, and enrich quality of life.

