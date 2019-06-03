AR Systems Provides Cure for America's "Retail Apocalypse"

Company's automated micro markets gives retailers and brands new ways to engage customers and sell more products

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AR Systems (www.automatedretailingsystems.com), a leading developer of automation retailing systems and controls, data collection services, and wireless management tools, unveiled a new series of beautiful micro markets.

Glenn Panagakos, President at AR Systems, said its new micro markets are not simply the next generation of vending… they are much more.

Automated stores can help brands and retailers engage consumers – quickly and affordably. This is critical during America's current "Retail Apocalypse." Companies that have recently closed stores or filed for bankruptcy include Abercrombie & Fitch, American Apparel, BCBG, Dollar Tree, Freds, Foot Locker, Gap, Guess, Gymboree, JC Penney, The Limited, Macys, Radio Shack, Sears, Toys R Us, and Victoria's Secret.

Research demonstrates that micro markets is a profitable method to engage consumers and increase revenues.

According to a study conducted by Bachtelle and Associates, micro market sales can triple that of vending machines. Micro markets are expected to generate $1.6 billion over the next 10 years, and 35,000 locations are predicted to pop up by 2022.

Micro markets from AR Systems provide customer convenience, plus other benefits, including:

Improved transaction experience

Lower capital costs

Increased product variety

Higher net profits per sale

300% more sales than traditional vending machines

AR Systems' Micro Markets also feature the company's ARS Kiosk Manager, which utilizes proprietary technology to give instant insight into sales and inventory levels, as well as control of system parameters including service lock and unlock, perishable product detection, and even temperature control. The app is available on the Apple App Store.

"At AR Systems, our goal is to create new systems that make life easier for businesses and consumers alike," Panagakos added. "Our new micro stores are perfect blending of technology, design, necessity, and demand."

About AR Systems

AR Systems develops technologies that connect people, products and processes, through system automation, management controls, and user interfaces for a variety of market sectors, including retailing, agriculture, vending, and pharmaceuticals. AR Systems provides solutions that increase productivity, improve distribution of goods, enhance health, lower costs, and enrich quality of life.

Connect:

Call: (951) 465-7700

Email: info@automatedretailsystems.com

Website: www.automatedretailingsystems.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/automatedretailsystems

SOURCE AR Systems

Related Links

http://www.automatedretailingsystems.com

