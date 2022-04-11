AR VR Smart Glasses Market Size to Grow by USD 6.21 Billion|33% of the market growth to originate from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

AR VR Smart Glasses Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The AR VR smart glasses market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some of the top AR VR Smart Glasses Market Players Include:

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers Focals 1.0 under the brand of North which is AR smart glass with direct retinal projection and prescription compatibility.

Atheer Inc.: The company offers Atheer AiR Glasses which allows customer to rapidly digitize and augment existing work instructions, procedures, step-by-step guides, inspections, surveys, checklists, etc.

Avegant Corp.: The company offers AG-30L 30 and AG-50L 50 LED light engines which is AR glasses that offers unique optical and illumination technologies to deliver high performance.

Everysight Ltd: The company offers Raptor AR smartglasses which is designed for cycling which comes with a controller and data storage option.

HTC Corp.: The company offers HTC Vive headset which is powered by SteamVR which allows customer to experience sights and sounds vivid and lifelike enough to transport customers to another place, another time whole new reality with limitless possibilities.

Microsoft Corp.: The company offers Hololen2 which is an ergonomic, untethered self-contained holographic device with enterprise-ready applications to increase user accuracy and output.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.: The company offers AR glasses under the brand of Samsung which could project a giant virtual screen in front of a users eyes so that they can watch movies and play games.

Seiko Epson Corp.: The company offers Moverio AR smart glasses which offer to bring the power of augmented reality to a variety of industries and applications with a focus on image quality, comfort and durability.

Sony Group Corp.: The company offers AR glasses system which is a wearable optical see-through head-mounted display that projects three-dimensional images.

Vuzix Corp.: The company offers Vuzix Blade smart glasses which are self-contained Augmented Reality smart glasses featuring advanced waveguide optics for hands-free mobile computing and connectivity.

AR VR Smart Glasses Market Segmentation Highlights

Type

Optical See Through

The optical see through type segment held the largest AR VR smart glasses market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period as these optical see-through glasses have various applications across various end-use industries. Due to the growing applications and demand for optical see-through glasses, vendors in the market have been taking initiatives that will propel the market in focus during the forecast period.

The optical see through type segment held the largest AR VR smart glasses market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period as these optical see-through glasses have various applications across various end-use industries. Due to the growing applications and demand for optical see-through glasses, vendors in the market have been taking initiatives that will propel the market in focus during the forecast period.

Video See Through

Geography

North America

33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for AR VR smart glasses in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The increased awareness of the potential benefits of using smart glasses will fuel the AR VR smart glasses market growth in North America over the forecast period.

33% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. The US and are the key markets for AR VR smart glasses in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The increased awareness of the potential benefits of using smart glasses will fuel the AR VR smart glasses market growth in over the forecast period.

APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

AR VR Smart Glasses Market Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

AR VR Smart Glasses Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist AR VR smart glasses market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the AR VR smart glasses market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the AR VR smart glasses market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of AR VR smart glasses market vendors

AR VR Smart Glasses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.37% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.21 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Atheer Inc., Avegant Corp., Everysight Ltd, HTC Corp., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Group Corp., and Vuzix Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Optical see through - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Video see through - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Atheer Inc.

Avegant Corp.

Everysight Ltd

HTC Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Sony Group Corp.

Vuzix Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

