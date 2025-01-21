Ara Partners Adds Senate Finance Republican to Government Affairs Team

New Hire Reinforces Ara's Success in Navigating Trade and Tax Policy and Building Public-Private Partnerships

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners, a global private equity firm decarbonizing the industrial economy, today announced that Colin St. Maxens has joined the firm as a Senior Policy Advisor. Mr. St. Maxens brings valuable experience working for the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance, which has jurisdiction over trade and tax matters, and over ten years of experience advising Republican Senator Mike Crapo from Idaho. He will be based in Ara's Washington, D.C. office.

"We are excited to welcome Colin to Ara's Government Affairs team," said Charles Cherington, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Ara. "His expertise will strengthen Ara's ability to navigate the global trade and tax policy landscape, ensuring our portfolio companies are well-positioned for success as we continue to support their growth and expansion."

As a Senior Trade Policy Advisor, Mr. St. Maxens assisted in the drafting and negotiating of trade legislation, including the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade First Agreement Implementation Act, and the suspension of Russia's Permanent Normal Trade Relations status. He further represented the Senate Finance Committee's then-minority staff in trade negotiations, including the World Trade Organization's 12th Ministerial Conference and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Busan Round.

"Colin is a pivotal addition to the team, and we are delighted to have him," added Reese Goldsmith, Head of Government Affairs for Ara Partners, "Colin's experience will expand the Government Affairs team's ability to deliver first-rate political intelligence to our investment teams while supporting our portfolio companies' commercial objectives."

"I am excited to join the team at Ara Partners. Ara's pragmatic approach to decarbonization is pivotal to ensuring national security and energy independence through the development of a resilient and competitive industrial base. I look forward to contributing to Ara's investment initiatives in these critical areas."

Mr. St. Maxens holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Ara Partners

Founded in 2017, Ara Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure firm dedicated to decarbonizing the industrial economy. Ara seeks to build, scale, and optimize companies with significant decarbonization impact across the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and fuels, and food and agriculture sectors. The company operates from offices in Houston, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Dublin. Ara Partners closed its third private equity fund in December 2023 with over $2.8 billion in new capital commitments. As of September, 2024, Ara Partners had approximately $6.3 billion of assets under management.

For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

Contact

Catherine MacDonald

Head of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

+1 (857) 309-4555

