Ara Partners Further Strengthens Investment Team

HOUSTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments, has hired Katy Terrell as a Vice President, promoted John Baik to Senior Associate and hired Mary Kathryn Nommensen as an Associate.

"We are pleased to welcome Katy and Mary Kathryn to the investment team," said Tuan Tran, a Managing Director of Ara Partners. "Both are well respected in the private equity community and bring significant deal execution, capital markets, and portfolio management capabilities to the team."

"We're also very happy to promote John Baik," added Troy Thacker, a Managing Partner of Ara Partners. "John has played a key role on the Ara investment team over the past two years, and has been instrumental in closing several notable transactions, implementing portfolio monitoring best practices, and mentoring new hires."

Prior to joining Ara, Ms. Terrell served as a Vice President at White Deer, a private equity firm focused on industrials and infrastructure, where she was responsible for origination, structuring, due diligence, and monitoring of investments. Prior to joining White Deer, Ms. Terrell was an Associate in Evercore's investment banking group. Ms. Terrell holds a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University, where she graduated magna cum laude. She received an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Baik joined Ara as an Associate in May 2018. Prior to joining Ara, he was an analyst in Oppenheimer's investment banking group, where he focused on industrial and services transactions. Mr. Baik holds a Bachelor of Science in Commerce from the University of Virginia.

Prior to joining Ara, Ms. Nommensen was a Senior Analyst in the Lower Middle Market division of Main Street Capital Corporation where she evaluated, negotiated, and executed investments across the capital structures of high-growth product companies and played a key role in their strategic oversight. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, with honors, from the University of Texas, Austin.

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to build businesses that are focused on sustainability and ESG principles. For more information on Ara Partners, please visit www.AraPartners.com.

