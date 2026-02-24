Ara Partners Promotes James Chiu to Partner

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners ("Ara"), a global private markets firm focused on decarbonizing the industrial economy, today announced the promotion of James Chiu to Partner in its Energy strategy. In this role, Chiu will help lead Ara Energy's strategy and execution across delivery and distribution, power, and biofuels, with a focus on acquiring, operating, and optimizing essential energy assets and advancing pragmatic, economics‑led decarbonization.

"James has been instrumental in pairing disciplined underwriting with hands‑on execution to improve reliability and efficiency across our energy platforms," said Shameek Konar, Partner and Head of Ara Energy. "His leadership will be central as we pursue new growth opportunities and expand our portfolio."

Chiu has more than 20 years of experience in energy and finance—spanning strategy, business development, investments and structured transactions—informing a practical, commercial approach to improving operating platforms. Before joining Ara, he held leadership roles at Pilot Travel Centers (Pilot Company), as well as Castleton Commodities, Mercuria Energy and Morgan Stanley.

"I'm honored to step into this role at a pivotal time for Ara Energy," said James Chiu. "We aim to be the best owner of critical energy infrastructure, creating value via disciplined operations, smart risk management, and economic decarbonization across our areas of expertise."

Chiu holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University, where he studied Finance and Chemistry.

About Ara Partners

Founded in 2017, Ara Partners is a global private markets firm focused on decarbonizing the industrial economy. The firm invests in the middle market across three strategies: private equity, infrastructure, and energy. Ara scales commercially proven decarbonization solutions, supports the businesses and infrastructure that enable their adoption, and reduces emissions at the source across the conventional energy value chain. Its model combines investing, market and policy expertise, project execution and operational optimization, and rigorous carbon accounting to reduce emissions economically and unlock growth at industrial scale. Ara Partners operates from Houston, Boston, Dublin, and Washington, D.C., and, as of September 30, 2025, had approximately $6.6 billion in assets under management.

