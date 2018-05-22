Arab Fashion Week Sixth Edition

As part of the continuous efforts to establish a sustainable fashion ecosystem in the region, the Arab Fashion Council also introduced the AFC Green Label initiative that supports emerging eco-friendly labels by showcasing their work during AFW. The first 'green' designers to present their collections were Italian-born Bav Tailor and Croatian label Krie Design with plans for more eco-friendly brands to participate in the next editions of AFW later this year.

Ever since its inception in 2015, the Arab Fashion Week has received wide recognition as one of the world's highest-profile designers showcase and has been featured alongside the other big fashion weeks held in New York, London, Milan & Paris. Held on board of the historic Queen Elizabeth 2 ship, the sixth edition of AFW became the world's first 'floating' fashion experience.

One of the key highlights of AFW was also the bi-annual Arab Fashion Awards Royal Gala Dinner held on May 12th. The glamorous red-carpet event honored and celebrated the latest achievements of international as well as regional fashion pioneers.

The Arab Fashion Week will return later this year with its Riyadh and Dubai editions that will take place in October and November 2018.

To download high resolution runway images, please follow this link:

https://app.box.com/s/ig5pzgojwd9m9gn1ea4f9k4pw1ph2n5p

For additional press information, please contact:

press@arabfashioncouncil.com



SOURCE Arab Fashion Week