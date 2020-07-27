Arabella Advisors Adds Chief Information Officer, Vince L'Erario

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arabella Advisors is thrilled to announce the appointment of Vince L'Erario as the company's first chief information officer (CIO). Vince brings deep expertise in enterprise technology and will help the Arabella Advisors team continue to build and strengthen IT systems and capabilities that enable the company to deliver on its mission of helping clients achieve their philanthropic goals efficiently and effectively. Vince will focus on developing Arabella Advisors' multi-year technology strategy, facilitate its tech investments in 2020 and beyond, and further develop the organization's core technology functions.

"The Arabella Advisors team does amazing work, supporting the efforts of leading philanthropists and working to make life better for millions of people across the country and around the world. Every successful organization needs a strong and constantly improving technical and informational backbone. I am honored to get the opportunity to lead a team dedicated to delivering on that mission within this outstanding firm," said L'Erario.

The addition of L'Erario will enable Arabella Advisors to advance both internal operations and client support through ongoing technological improvements. His expertise will help the team continue to build operational strength and efficiencies that advance client service and ultimately increase impact.

L'Erario has previously demonstrated a passion for rolling up his sleeves to support technology teams, successfully transforming the technology practice at several similarly-sized organizations for more than 14 years. This work has given him firsthand, real-world knowledge of the people and practices necessary to achieve innovations that produce real value.

L'Erario possesses extensive experience with Microsoft Cloud technologies, cybersecurity and integrating multiple platforms (including Salesforce) into a cohesive user experience. Most importantly, he prides himself on his ability to build strong relationships across organizations and break down silos in order to build technology solutions that work for everyone.

"The addition of Vince as chief information officer positions Arabella Advisors to further improve the support system we offer the donor community as well as the processes our employees use on a daily basis. His valuable contributions will be essential for streamlining operations and ensuring faster disbursements to communities in need, which is more critical now than ever given COVID-19," said Sampriti Ganguli, chief executive officer.

