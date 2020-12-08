Arabella Advisors Announces Anne Green as New Managing Director for Pacific Northwest

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arabella Advisors is pleased to announce that Anne Green has joined the firm as a Managing Director. Based in the Pacific Northwest, Anne will help to lead the firm's West Coast practice, with a special focus on supporting institutional foundations. Green brings to the job more than 20 years of experience in the philanthropy field, most recently having served in multiple leadership roles at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Her expertise will further enhance Arabella's ability to help foundations, philanthropists, and nonprofit organizations translate their strategies into action to best support the people and causes they serve.

"I am excited to join Arabella Advisors as Managing Director for institutional foundations in the West," said Green. "I look forward to leveraging my more than 20 years' experience helping philanthropic leaders develop grantmaking strategies that deliver positive impact. Connecting such leaders to Arabella's extensive platforms and networks represents an exciting opportunity to continue my own professional mission: helping to ensure that the philanthropic sector uses its resources to provide the greatest possible benefits to our society - changing systems and creating a more just and equitable world."

Before joining the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Green worked as a consultant and supported national corporate and private foundations as well as multiple family foundations in the Pacific Northwest. Her support ranged from designing and launching national grant-making programs and developing communications strategies to providing interim staffing support. Her clients have included the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, AOL-Time Warner, REI, Safeco Insurance, the Packard Foundation, the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, and the Russell Family Foundation.

A seasoned advocate, Anne has also worked with various coalitions and national grassroots campaigns to support a strong national commitment to culture and freedom of expression. Additionally, she is a member of Seattle's Social Venture Partners and the Washington Women's Foundation.

"The Arabella Advisors team is fortunate to welcome Anne Green to our team," said CEO Sampriti Ganguli. "Her commitment to social change and seeking continuous improvement in the deployment of philanthropic resources will deepen our ability to help foundations and others in the sector accelerate their journeys from idea to impact."

Arabella Advisors provides guidance and support to the world's leading philanthropists and impact investors. The firm is an award-winning B Corporation on a mission to make philanthropic work more efficient and effective. Learn more at arabellaadvisors.com.

