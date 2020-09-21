Arabella Advisors Grows to Help Meet Need

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help philanthropists and foundations deploy resources effectively in the fight against COVID-19, Arabella Advisors continues to grow its team and build its capacity. Recently, the company was named in Inc. 5000's Annual Guide to the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Privately-Held Companies in the U.S. and, almost simultaneously, was certified as a Great Place to Work. Both accolades come as Arabella continues to focus on its core mission—enabling philanthropists and impact investors to achieve the most good with their resources—in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Since the start of the pandemic, our team has worked relentlessly to help philanthropists respond effectively, enabling millions of dollars in relief to flow to non-profits, small businesses, and even individuals in need," said Sampriti Ganguli, Chief Executive Officer of Arabella Advisors. "The fact that we've received these accolades in a year like this is a huge credit both to my teammates at Arabella and to the clients we are proud to serve and support."

Recent projects have included helping the James Beard Foundation get millions of dollars in relief into the hands of small-business restaurateurs, helping the Kataly Foundation rapidly deploy $20 million to support its nonprofit partners, and helping an individual philanthropist find effective ways to use direct giving to move $10 million to individuals in need.

In support of the firm's clients, and often working behind the scenes, the Arabella Advisors team helps to make such work possible. While 82% of Arabella Advisors employees rated the company as a great place to work, compared to the average of 59% at a typical U.S. company, the firm is dedicated to continuous improvement on behalf of its staff.

"We understand that the success of our company starts with our employees and extends to our clients and partners," said John-Anthony Meza, Head of Culture and Talent. "Helping our clients address the pandemic and racial justice issues can be fulfilling, but it has also been enormously stressful for our team. We are so grateful for their ongoing commitment to supporting our clients under such challenging circumstances. Any accolades we've received go directly to them."

