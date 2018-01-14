ArabiaWeather Among Google's 'Best of 2017' Applications

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508741/ArabiaWeather_Logo.jpg )



Google recently announced the names of the recipients of its 'Best of 2017' award, which is Google's most prestigious award whereby tens of thousands of applications added to the Play Store on a daily basis were considered for the accolade. ArabiaWeather, a regional household name and provider of its weather forecasting app of the same name, was awarded the 'Best Daily Helper' award for the MENA region.

The award comes as a result of ArabiaWeather's efforts over the last year, during which the app succeeded in maintaining its ranking as the #1 application in the 'Weather' and 'Travel' categories in several countries. In response to this recognition, ArabiaWeather CEO Mohammed Al Shaker stated, "We are very pleased to be singled out by Google, amongst fierce competition in this category, across the MENA region. ArabiaWeather's app users are the backbone of this Company, and we hope to always exceed their expectations and meet their every need."

ArabiaWeather has been investing heavily in its consumer technologies, growing its following exponentially on both iOS and Android platforms in addition to social media. Looking to the future, Al Shaker added, "We are very excited about what's next for ArabiaWeather. We are all working very hard on developing products that are useful and relevant to both consumers and enterprises."

ArabiaWeather's Product Engineering and Consumer teams have also been working tirelessly this year on introducing new app features. Among these enhancements are three major product feature updates; the first of which is a clothing recommendations section in the application which recommends what best to wear during the day based on the expected weather conditions. The second is a section in the application with the purpose of informing on whether schools will be operating regularly or if there will be any delays or days off due to adverse weather conditions. Furthermore, ArabiaWeather will be relying more heavily on video content for the dispersion of weather reports and updates as part of its new strategy, aimed at widening its reach and increasing consumer engagement and satisfaction.

About ArabiaWeather

Through its media products, enterprise solutions and consumer platforms, ArabiaWeather delivers its forecasts to 70 million Arab users on a daily basis. ArabiaWeather's Enterprise division provides decision support solutions to businesses across the region to sectors that are enormously affected by weather conditions such as Media, Airlines, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Insurance and Retail, among others. ArabiaWeather also works with various governments and National Weather Services across the region. Through its Consumer division, ArabiaWeather's web properties, mobile applications and social media platforms serve millions of consumers across the Middle East, providing them with timely, accurate and localized weather information in Arabic and English.

ArabiaWeather's technology runs on proprietary, hyper-localized data and algorithms. The Company has offices in Amman, Riyadh and Dubai, staffed with the region's leading meteorologists, weather experts, as well as talented R&D specialists who endeavor to deliver the most accurate weather forecasts and information in the region.

For round-the-clock weather forecasts and services, please visit http://www.arabiaweather.com and download ArabiaWeather apps through http://apps.arabiaweather.com/, and to learn about the enterprise solutions offered by ArabiaWeather, please visit http://corporate.arabiaweather.com.

SOURCE ArabiaWeather