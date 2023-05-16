Arabsat Prepares to Participate in 2023 CABSAT Annual Exhibition in Dubai

The company seeks to share recent developments and expand its partnership network during the three-day exhibition

DUBAI, UAE, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arabsat, the leading satellite services provider in the Arab region, is set to participate in the 2023 edition of 'CABSAT' taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Held from Tuesday, May 16th until Thursday, May 18th, the annual exhibition is a leading event that features a range of experiences for the content, broadcast, satellite and pro AV communities.

Arabsat Booth at CABSAT Exhibition Arabsat Booth at CABSAT Exhibition

Arabsat's participation in CABSAT happens as the telecommunications provider continues to expand its operational landscape. During the exhibition, Arabsat is expected to announce its newest Arabsat Badr-8 satellite, the first of the company's 7th generation satellites. The satellite operator is also set to sign a number of strategic MoUs during CABSAT with the aim of leveraging innovation to develop and strengthen its service portfolio.

"We are excited to participate in this year's CABSAT Annual Exhibition, continuing a legacy of strong relationships between ARABSAT and the renowned event," stated AlHamedi AlAnezi, Chief Executive Officer of Arabsat. "As an engaging event that brings together key decision makers and thought leaders in the satellite industry, we look forward to utilizing the platform to announce our latest developments, most notably our newest Arabsat Badr-8 satellite."

"Arabsat's participation during CABSAT is a strategic measure that fully aligns with our objective to provide our partners and end users with the newest technology that improves the quality of their lives."

Founded in 1976 by the 21 member-states of the Arab League, Arabsat has continually served the Arab world by overseeing a fleet of satellites that provide direct-to-home (DTH) television broadcasting, telephone connectivity and satellite internet in addition to other services.

Operating from its headquarters in Riyadh and two dedicated satellite control stations in Riyadh and Tunis, Arabsat is presently the only satellite operator in the MENA region offering a full spectrum of broadcast, telecommunications and broadband services.

This year's edition of CABSAT is expected to bring together more than 340 global exhibitors and 14,000 visitors from over 120 countries to collaborate and innovate together. In addition to a Global Meetings Program, CABSAT 2023 will also feature a Content Congress, a SATEXPO Summit, a Next-Up showcase for start-ups as well as a specialized Digital Hub.

