Arachidonic Acid Market to increase by USD 114.82 million between 2023 to 2028; Rising awareness about preventative healthcare boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The arachidonic acid market size is expected to grow by USD 114.82 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of  7.23% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising awareness about preventative healthcare is notably driving the arachidonic acid market. However, factors such as the availability of substitutes for arachidonic acid may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (infant formula and others), source (plant source and animal source), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the arachidonic acid market including Avantor Inc., BASF SE, Bio Techne Corp., Cargill Inc., Cayman Chemical, Croda International Plc, Kingdomway Nutrition Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Selleck Chemicals LLC, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Van Eeghen International B.V, Wanrun Co. Ltd., Zhejiang NetSun Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Tianhecheng Bio technology Shares Co. Ltd..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Arachidonic Acid Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Arachidonic Acid Market 2024-2028

Arachidonic Acid Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

 Avantor Inc: The company offers arachidonic acid for prostaglandins, thromboxanes, and leukotrienes.

Arachidonic Acid Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Application

  • The market share by the infant formula segment is significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing use of arachidonic acid in infant formula products and the rising demand for infant formula products are fuelling the growth of this segment. In addition, arachidonic acid plays a key role in the development of infant food products. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment, which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.
  • Source

Geography 
APAC accounts for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. In addition,  China, India, and Japan are leading contributors to the market growth in APAC. In addition, the increasing demand for functional food supplements fuels the market growth in the region. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in APAC.
Arachidonic Acid Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist arachidonic acid market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the arachidonic acid market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the arachidonic acid market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of arachidonic acid market companies

Arachidonic Acid Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.23%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 114.82 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.8

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of  companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Source

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

