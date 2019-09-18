Arachnys and FICO Partner to Aid Financial Organizations in Managing Corporate KYC Requirements and Accelerating Compliance Processes

BENSHEIM, Germany, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO, a leading analytics software firm and provider of financial crime compliance solutions, today announced a partnership with Arachnys , a leader in risk investigation solutions for client onboarding, Know Your Customer (KYC), customer due diligence & enhanced due diligence (CDD/EDD), and anti-money laundering (AML).

This new partnership will enable financial organizations and their customers to benefit from a faster and smoother onboarding experience and enhanced record management. Arachnys and FICO combined help to significantly increase operational efficiency and reduce costs through intelligent automation while also enabling improved compliance process outcomes and lower false-positive rates.

Arachnys' cloud-native solutions provide more than 23,000 curated data sources in over 90 languages to enable quick and simple onboarding, enhanced due diligence, AML alert investigation and refresh of customers and counterparties. The FICO® Siron™ KYC solution leverages this accurate data to effectively manage the customer lifecycle, improve list matching and risk scoring, and enable firms to maintain regulatory compliance.

"The open architecture, risk knowledge management and comprehensive capabilities of the Arachnys platform provide effective solutions for a wide variety of customer risk evaluation use cases," said David Buxton, Arachnys CEO. "Through this integration with FICO's compliance solutions, financial institutions around the world will gain access to relevant, curated data including local and international adverse media and corporate ownership data, enabling further benefit from enhanced insights and increased confidence in the people they do business with."

"Arachnys' ability to provide best-in-class and highly efficient investigation capability is highly complementary to our Siron suite," said Sebastian Hetzler, Vice President of compliance solutions at FICO. "We look forward to creating additional value for our customers in the fight against financial crime."

FICO® Siron™ Anti-Financial Crime Solutions is the most widely used KYC, AML and Embargo software in the world, with more than 1,200 installations in over 90 countries.

About Arachnys:

Arachnys helps the world's banks and corporations have confidence in the people they do business with, enabling fast, high quality and defensible risk decisions about their customers and counterparties for KYC, AML and EDD. We provide the world's largest library of risk relevant data, streamlined and automated processes, and near instant deployment.

Arachnys is the registered trademark of Arachnys Information Services, headquartered in London with offices in New York. The Arachnys logos and product brands are trademarks/service marks of Arachnys. For more information please visit www.arachnys.com .

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. FICO provides financial institutions around the world with market leading solutions to detect money laundering, prevent terrorist financing and conduct customer due diligence – incorporating dynamic customer profiling and visual link analysis for hidden relationships.

Learn more at http://www.fico.com .

FICO and Siron are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the United States and other countries.

