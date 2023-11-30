Aragon OSx and App Launch on Arbitrum: lowering the cost and time of launching a DAO

Aragon

30 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

Both Arbitrum and Aragon are building gateways to the largest layer 1 ecosystem, Ethereum

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aragon has deployed its modular Aragon OSx DAO framework and no-code Aragon App on Arbitrum, opening the door for DAOs to interact with a thriving ecosystem of protocols, applications, and assets. Arbitrum's rollup technology serves as a gateway to the largest Layer 1 ecosystem—Ethereum—and Aragon's user-friendly tech stack unlocks the mass adoption of DAO technology.

With over $7 billion total value locked and 55% of the L2 market share, Arbitrum is the industry's most popular L2 solution. By launching on Arbitrum, DAOs can benefit from lower gas costs, allowing them to conserve DAO resources and drive increased voter turnout. Building custom DAOs on Arbitrum is also easy, because developers can take advantage of full EVM equivalence that streamlines the deployment of custom integrations. Additionally, builders who deploy on Arbitrum inherit the time-proven security of Ethereum, providing a safer and better experience for users, and can enjoy faster transaction speeds that reduce the time needed for DAO administration and governance.

"Arbitrum is by far the most adopted rollup in the EVM ecosystem, both in terms of TVL and protocols launched on the network," said Ivan Fartunov, Head of Ecosystem at Aragon. "In addition to being home to impactful multichain projects like Stargate, Arbitrum has spurred many exciting native projects like GMX, Tenderize, and Plutus. We are excited to join such a vibrant ecosystem."

With the accessibility of its no-code solutions, over 7000 DAOs have been launched with Aragon across Ethereum L1 and L2s. Arbitrum communities can now launch a DAO in under 10 minutes and manage their assets in a transparent and user-friendly app.

In addition, the secure and modular design of Aragon OSx enables protocols deployed on Arbitrum to customize their governance with plugins, including multichain governance and optimistic dual governance.

Arbitrum and Aragon are both building technology that opens doors to Ethereum. Both projects have a shared vision to bring the world onto Ethereum through more accessible gateways. More information about Aragon OSx and the Aragon App can be found at https://aragon.org/

About Aragon:

Aragon builds the secure and modular Aragon OSx DAO framework and no-code Aragon App. Aragon deployed the first DAO framework in 2017, which has powered the creation of over 7500 DAOs and secured over $16b in value for leading projects like Lido, Decentraland, API3, Aavegotchi, and NFTX.

SOURCE Aragon

