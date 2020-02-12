Aragon Research Names Seismic a "Leader" in the Globe for Sales Enablement Platforms for Fourth Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the market leader for sales and marketing enablement platforms, today announced Aragon Research, Inc. has named Seismic a "Leader" in the Globe for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2020. This is the fourth consecutive year Seismic has been named a "Leader." The report notes Seismic's strengths in content management, discoverability, analytics, and automation, along with the company's customer success initiatives and current installed base1.

The Globe for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2020 also references Seismic's November 2019 acquisition of Percolate , a leading campaign orchestration and content management platform. Aragon Research refers to how the acquisition expands Seismic's overall content capabilities, empowering marketers and sellers to deliver compelling and personalized content throughout buyers' journeys.

"It's deeply gratifying to be recognized as a 'Leader' in the Aragon Research Globe for Sales Enablement Platforms for the fourth time," said Doug Winter, CEO and Co-founder, Seismic. "We continue to work very closely with our customers to drive innovation across our platform - especially in the areas of content orchestration across the buyer journey, personalized content and compelling interactions, and data-driven insights. We feel fortunate to count many of the world's best brands as Seismic customers."

Seismic was named one of the Leaders among the 17 sales enablement platforms that Aragon Research examined for The Globe for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2020 report. Analysts analyzed three main parameters, including strategy, which reflects the degree to which a vendor has the market understanding and strategic intent that are at the forefront of market direction; performance, which represents a vendor's effectiveness in executing its defined strategy; and reach, which is a measure of the global capability that a vendor can deliver.

"Seismic has had longstanding success in the sales enablement market," said Jim Lundy, Founder, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "The company has shown a consistent commitment to innovation, especially around content automation, which has become a sales enablement must-have for its ability to save sellers and marketers time and be more strategic in their content delivery efforts."

Seismic has been identified by Aragon Research multiple times for its category leadership and innovation. Prior to the Globe for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2020, Seismic won the Aragon Research 2019 Innovation Award for Sales Enablement, noted for standing out in the sales enablement industry on powerful content management, personalization, and intelligence.

Read the full report , The Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2020: The Race to Win the Customer.

1 Aragon Research "The Aragon Research Globe for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2020" by Jim Lundy, February 2020.

About Seismic

Seismic is the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, equipping global sales teams with the knowledge, messaging, and automatically personalized content proven to be the most effective for any buyer interaction. Powerful content intelligence and analytics enable marketers to prove and improve their impact on the bottom line, revealing what is really driving revenue and what needs to be adjusted. The result for global enterprises like IBM, American Express, PayPal, and Quest Diagnostics is better win rates, larger deals, and higher customer retention. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with additional offices in North America, Europe, and Australia.

To see how Seismic is being used by companies in your industry, visit seismic.com.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

© 2019 Aragon Research, Inc. and/or its Affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

