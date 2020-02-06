Aragon Research Positions DialSource in the "Innovator" Section of the Globe for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DialSource, a leading provider of sales enablement solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc., an independent research and advisory firm, in the "Innovator" section of the "Aragon Research Globe for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2020."

"We believe our positioning in the 2020 Globe for Sales Enablement Platforms by Aragon Research confirms our strategic focus and highlights our innovation in the sales enablement market," said Joshua Tillman, CEO of DialSource.

This is the 3rd Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms. The report examines providers in a market category that has become a must-have work platform for sales professionals due to the fact that it enables them to share content and communicate with prospects and customers in a more streamlined and automated fashion.

About DialSource:

DialSource is an enterprise software company that creates and provides software for businesses to make, receive and manage their customer-facing communications. DialSource's applications for Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics CRM are designed to automate recurring sales and service tasks, eliminate manual activity logging and streamline CRM management; while improving the capabilities of inbound and outbound communications over the phone. DialSource powers millions of sales & service interactions worldwide. Learn more at www.DialSource.com.

Disclaimer:

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of the Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

SOURCE DialSource

Related Links

www.dialsource.com

