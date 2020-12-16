Aragon Research Positions Moxtra in the "Innovator" Section of the 2021 Globe for Digital Work Hubs

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxtra , a provider of private digital channels for customer engagement, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. as an "Innovator" in the recently released 2021 Globe™ for Digital Work Hubs .ͥ

"We believe that Moxtra's positioning in this report from Aragon Research confirms our commitment to innovation and highlights our increasing position in the digital work hub market," said Leena Iyar, Chief Brand Officer for Moxtra. "Digital transformation has been a key area of investment for businesses to evolve and succeed in recent years. However, the impact of the pandemic further proved just how vital it is for companies to be able to provide service to their customers through a digital branch from wherever, whenever - and just how important this will become in the years ahead."

As a named "Innovator" in the report, Aragon Research identified that the strengths of Moxtra's OneStop Customer Portal include:

Customer focused solutions

Mobile support

Collaboration features

For the 2021 Globe for Digital Work Hubs, Aragon identified four primary areas that comprise a digital work hub including collaborative content creation, content curation and content management, communications and task management, as well as the optional area of low-code app development. Other providers evaluated in the 2021 Globe for Digital Work Hubs report include: Airtable, Asana, Atlassian, Avaya, Cisco, Dropbox, Fuze, Google, Igloo, Microsoft, monday.com, RingCentral, Salesforce, Smartsheet, Workfront, and Wrike. Aragon clients can access the 2021 Aragon Research Globe for Digital Work Hubs in the AIN client community or on aragonresearch.com.

"The need for businesses to take advantage of work hubs is growing," said Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research. "Providers are getting really innovative with the infusion of intelligence into digital work hubs. Moxtra's emphasis on a customer-first solution with user-friendly functionality stands out. It's time to evaluate digital work hub providers and find the right one for your organization as we enter 2021."

Available as a standalone web and mobile portal, or as an extension of a business's existing digital presence or mobile app, Moxtra's OneStop Customer Portal enables companies from enterprise to small businesses to deliver premiere service on digital channels — under their brand. Moxtra delivers a connected experience with an all-in-one suite of collaborative services. Additionally, Moxtra provides sophisticated relationship management capabilities to lend structure to the organization managing client relationships while also allowing companies to track and measure how internal business groups are performing against goals.

To learn more about how Moxtra is helping support businesses with private digital customer channels, visit https://moxtra.com/ and see industry examples at https://moxtra.com/Examples .

About Moxtra

Moxtra powers digital branches for customer engagement. In today's world, businesses need a private digital channel to deliver premier service to customers, remotely. Moxtra's Customer Collaboration Platform features a suite of secure collaborative capabilities such as text, voice and video messaging, document collaboration, video meetings, digital signature, digital storage, and more. By creating branded digital channels of engagement that build relationships, digital branches help businesses retain and grow customers, manage their distributed organization, and lower costs for doing business.

With deep roots in business collaboration and engagement, Moxtra was co-founded in 2012 by Subrah Iyar, WebEx founder and former CEO, and Stanley Huang, former WebEx Senior Director of Engineering. Moxtra is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices in London, New York, Amsterdam, Bengaluru, Shanghai and Singapore. To learn more about enabling a digital branch for your business, visit moxtra.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and on Twitter .

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/ .

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

ͥ Aragon Research 2021 Globe™ for Digital Work Hubs by Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research, December, 10, 2020.

