Aragon Research Positions Vonage as a Leader in the Globe For Unified Communications and Collaboration

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. as a Leader in the 2019 Globe for Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) .

The Aragon Research Globe graphically represents an analysis of a specific market and its component vendors. The Aragon Research team does a rigorous analysis of each vendor, using three dimensions that enable comparative evaluation of the participants in a given market - strategy, performance and reach. Vendors positioned as Leaders have comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and effectively perform against those strategies[1].

"Vonage spent 2018 making key acquisitions, including TokBox and NewVoiceMedia, so that it now offers complete, end-to-end communications solutions," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst, Aragon Research. "Vonage has always been known for its prowess in voice, but its complete makeover as a UCC provider means more existing customers can look to Vonage for their enhanced UCC portfolio for current and future needs."

The lines between unified communications, contact center and programmable communications are blurring as businesses look for solutions to enhance both internal employee collaboration and external interactions with customers. Businesses will win, or lose, based on customer experience, which ultimately relies on the quality of interaction between a businesses' customers and its employees, and the ability to interact through the customer's preferred mode of communication.

"We are excited to be named a Leader in the prestigious Aragon Research Globe for UCC this year," said Vonage CEO Alan Masarek. "This underscores our position as a leading global provider of innovative and industry-leading communication solutions that enable our customers to develop more innovative, frictionless and meaningful communications experiences for both customers and employees."

As stated in the report, "Vonage has seen strong growth powered by its Unified Communications-as-a-Service, Contact Center-as-a-Service, and Communications Platform-as-a-Service technology. While anchored by its voice offerings, Vonage's UCC platform enhances internal connection and collaboration among employees and enables deeper connections externally via cloud-based APIs."

Vonage's unique set of cloud-based capabilities and solutions are built on top of the fully integrated One Vonage platform, a microservices-based software platform that makes it easy to create the specific tools customers need to address the unique communications challenges their businesses face. With One Vonage, businesses can quickly and easily redefine how they communicate and operate to enhance internal collaboration among employees and deepen relationships externally with customers.

Required Disclaimer: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

