Aragon Research Recognizes Regalix Nytro as a Strategic Innovator and Major Provider in the Globe for Sales and Coaching Report

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regalix, a leader in sales enablement and revenue operations, today announced that its sales enablement and coaching platform Nytro has been recognized as an innovator and major provider in The Aragon Research Globe for Sales Coaching and Learning, 2020. Nytro's placement is due in part to its innovative use of AI/ML technology to power contextual guided selling and sales coaching and readiness analysis that can be done at scale.

In this second report, Aragon reviews the key trends in sales coaching and learning and provides some in-depth analysis of 15 major providers. In the post-pandemic time we are living in, onboarding can no longer be an in-person experience. While onboarding classes can take place via video meetings, having the right sales coaching and learning platform is critical to ensure onboarding can be done virtually. To meet these needs, a complete approach to learning is a requirement; simply having an LMS in place is no longer sufficient.1

"Regalix Nytro is a complete sales enablement and coaching platform and one of the strategic innovators in this year's Sales and Coaching report," said Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research. "The Nytro platform allows enterprises to virtually onboard, train and coach reps at scale and offers content authoring making it easy to create and organize content."

"It's an honor to get recognized by Aragon Research as a strategic innovator in their Sales Coaching and Learning Globe Report," said Vikas Sharan, CEO of Regalix. "As a complete sales enablement and coaching platform, Regalix Nytro is a next generation solution that clearly addresses the current need for virtual coaching and enablement. We continue to push the boundaries of innovation and technology that solves real world problems for sales teams around the world."

To learn more about Regalix Nytro, visit: https://www.regalix.com/sales-enablement/nytro-platform/

