Aragon Research Unveils Hot Vendors in Learning, 2025: AI Learning Assistants Drive New Era of Skills Mastery

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aragon Research, a leading technology research and advisory firm, today announced its Hot Vendors in Learning, 2025 report, identifying key providers transforming corporate education.

The corporate learning market is undergoing a transformation driven by applied AI, shifting from siloed platforms and static content toward integrated ecosystems. Hot Vendors are differentiating themselves by offering AI-based content creation and intelligent learning assistants for learners, L&D professionals, and leaders. These new capabilities help organizations interpret learning data to improve performance and reduce risk.

"The future of corporate learning is no longer about course completions; it's about achieving role mastery and measurable business outcomes, a shift driven by AI-powered tools," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "Enterprises must now evaluate providers based on their roadmaps for Intelligent Learning Assistants, which are quickly becoming the primary interface for this new, more effective learning model."

The Hot Vendors in Learning for 2025 include:

Atana

iSpring

Prediction: Aragon Research predicts that by year-end 2026, 65% of enterprises will offer an AI-based learning assistant to support employee and customer training needs (80% probability).

