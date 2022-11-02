Arak Market to Grow by USD 2.63 Bn, Increasing Number Of Distilleries And Growth In Exports Of Arak to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The arak market will be driven by factors such as the increasing number of distilleries and growth in exports of arak. Distilleries are increasing their footprint in North America due to the increase in demand for arak. For instance, in January 2020, Rechmaya Distillery, a Lebanon-based spirit distillery, announced to increase in their export of spirits, including arak, to the US. Moreover, a significant rise in the per capita income in developed and developing economies is increasing the demand for premium spirits among consumers. Thus, the growing demand for arak has led to an increase in the number of craft distillers globally, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Arak Market 2022-2026

The arak market size is expected to grow by USD 2.63 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Arak Market: Market Trend

Growing online sales is one of the key arak market trends contributing to the market growth. The Internet has become an important tool for sales and marketing activities in the alcoholic beverages industry. Moreover, online retailing has helped small businesses such as producers of arak to expose their brands to a larger consumer base. In addition, the use of e-commerce websites as a tool to engage consumers has increased. Vendors often organize various contests on their social media platforms and reward winners with gifts. Such initiatives help the vendors in enhancing consumer engagement. Meanwhile, during the outbreak of COVID-19, people and governments were focused on maintaining social distancing to contain the spread of the disease, which further boosted the sale of alcoholic beverages through online platforms. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

Arak Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the arak market by raw material (grapes, aniseed, and others), and geography (Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).

47% of the market's growth will originate from Middle East and Africa during the forecast period. Lebanon and Jordan are the key markets for the arak market in Middle East and Africa. The increase in the number of local distillers and the increasing consumption of anise drinks will facilitate the arak market growth in Middle East and Africa over the forecast period. Lebanon, Jordan, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Syria are the major contributors to the regional arak market. Arak consumption is mostly concentrated in the Middle East and is used in various cocktail drinks in Lebanon, Jordan, and other countries of the Middle East.

Arak Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.63 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.12 Regional analysis Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution Middle East and Africa at 47% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Lebanon, Jordan, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chateau Ksara, Domaine des Tourelles, El Massaya, Haddad Distilleries, Kawar Arak, Lebanese Arak Corp., Lebanese Fine Wines Ltd., LibanonWeine, and Zumot Distilleries Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

