Aralez To Announce First Quarter 2018 Results On May 8, 2018

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARLZ) (TSX: ARZ) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, before the opening of the U.S. financial markets. Following the announcement, executive management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on such date to discuss the financial results and recent highlights.
Audio Webcast/ Conference Call Details
Date: Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
Dial-in (U.S.): 877-407-8037
Dial-in (International): 201-689-8037
A live webcast and audio archive for the event may be accessed from the Investors section of the Aralez website at www.aralez.com. Please connect to the website prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for two weeks.
About Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARLZ) (TSX: ARZ) is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on delivering meaningful products to improve patients' lives while creating shareholder value by acquiring, developing and commercializing products primarily in cardiovascular and other specialty areas. Aralez's Global Headquarters is in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the U.S. Headquarters is in Princeton, New Jersey, USA and the Irish Headquarters is in Dublin, Ireland. More information about Aralez can be found at www.aralez.com.
Aralez Pharmaceuticals US Inc. Contact
Nichol L. Ochsner
Executive Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
732-754-2545
