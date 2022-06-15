Aramco Americas Named as Host Sponsor for Carbon Intel Forum

The Carbon Intel Forum presents strategic insights into CCUS.

HOUSTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Energy Information, producer of the Carbon Intel Forum, is pleased to announce that Aramco Americas will be Host Sponsor for the 2022 event to take place September 28 – 29 in Houston, Texas.

"Aramco is a leader in developing solutions for the future of energy, with outstanding research in the U.S. and around the world," said John Royall, President & CEO of Gulf Energy Information. "Aramco is a leader in developing solutions for the upstream and downstream oil and gas industry, hydrogen, and other new energies, and we look forward to showcasing these solutions along with many other energy innovations at the Carbon Intel Forum."

The Carbon Intel Forum is the leading strategic and technical event for the industry, with senior executives addressing the growing need for informed insights. Panelists from both government and industry will unite to discuss strategically important topics, such as blue hydrogen; policy and regulation; storage; and hubs and industrial clusters. For the full agenda, please click here.

As the Host Sponsor of the Carbon Intel Forum, Aramco will play a vital role in shaping the future of the energy industry's efforts to reduce carbon emissions and drive discussions between key decision makers. The company has been using captured CO 2 from one of the Middle East's largest CO2 capture and storage demonstration projects to enhance production from Uthmaniyah oil field since 2015. Mohammad Askar, chief technologist at Aramco's EXPEC Advanced Research Center in Dhahran, will deliver the opening keynote.

"Innovation is at the core of all that we do at Aramco, so we are pleased to participate in this event as partners across the energy industry work to deploy innovative new solutions for the future," said Aramco Americas R&D Director Ghaithan A. Muntasheri.

In addition to the panel discussions, the Carbon Intel Forum will feature 16 technical sessions dedicated to carbon capture, emissions monitoring, digital initiatives, and emissions utilization. The conference is designed for those involved in CCUS and carbon reduction technologies, and more details on registration can be found here.

The forum is produced by Gulf Energy Information–the leading global media provider for all segments of the international energy industry. The forum will draw on the expert knowledge of World Oil, Petroleum Economist, Hydrocarbon Processing, Hydrogen Economist, Transition Economist, H2Tech, Pipeline & Gas Journal, and Gas Processing & LNG.

About Aramco Americas

Aramco Services Company (d/b/a Aramco Americas) is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Aramco, a world leader in integrated energy and chemicals, and has had a presence in the U.S. for more than 60 years. Aramco Americas is a contributor to the U.S. energy sector through research and development, venture fund activities, asset ownership, as well as technology and digital transformation. The company is headquartered in Houston, and maintains offices in New York, Washington D.C., Boston, and Detroit. Aramco Americas is committed to being a positive contributor in the communities where its employees live and work, and to making a difference through outreach that benefits the arts, geosciences, education and the environment. americas.aramco.com

About Gulf Energy Information

Gulf Energy Information is a leading provider of media, events, marketing and market intelligence services to the international energy industry, offering in-depth insights, technical content and strategic direction. Gulf's market-leading brands—Petroleum Economist, World Oil, Pipeline & Gas Journal, Hydrocarbon Processing, Gas Processing & LNG, H2Tech, Hydrogen Economist and Transition Economist—serve their markets with digital media that leverage large audiences, as well as select print publications. Gulf also provides market intelligence solutions to the international energy industry through Global Energy Infrastructure.

