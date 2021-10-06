Aramco Americas Responds to Hurricane Ida Recovery Efforts

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramco Americas' pledge of $5 million will include support to the following nonprofit organizations: the Greater New Orleans Foundation, Feeding America®, World Central Kitchen, and All Hands and Hearts, as they continue to provide assistance to regions along the Gulf Coast and parts of the Northeast impacted by Hurricane Ida. Along with those donations, Aramco Americas is tapping into its global supply chain for much needed emergency supplies such as personal care items and other essentials.

$1 Million to Greater New Orleans Foundation

The Greater New Orleans Foundation administers over 900 charitable funds to overcome the region's challenges. Its Disaster Response and Restoration Fund supports nonprofits in Southeast Louisiana responding to immediate hurricane response activities in the wake of Hurricane Ida as well as long term recovery.

"Deep relationships with the nonprofits in our region ensure that we recover quickly," said Jilla Tombar, Corporate & Foundations Partnerships Officer, Greater New Orleans Foundation. "We are grateful for partners, like Aramco Americas, who are joining us in this critical work. We will ensure these funds help our most vulnerable residents with the highest needs."

$1 Million to Feeding America

Feeding America is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, it helps provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Aramco Americas' donation to Feeding America extends its longtime tradition of supporting local member food banks in the communities where the company operates.

"In 2020, at least 60 million people turned to the charitable food sector for help. Our neighbors continue to seek food assistance due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic and the recent natural disasters," said Casey Marsh, Chief Development Officer, Feeding America. "We're grateful to Aramco Americas for responding to the increased need by supporting Feeding America and member food banks in the Gulf Coast and the Northeast regions, who are on the ground helping our neighbors facing hunger."

$500,000 to World Central Kitchen

Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen (WCK) uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond. WCK has created a new model for disaster response through its work helping devastated communities recover and establish resilient food systems. Through its relief efforts, the organization has served over 50 million meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world in countries including The Bahamas, Indonesia, Lebanon, Mozambique, Venezuela, and the United States.

"We're so grateful for Aramco Americas' support and belief in our mission–their donation will contribute to WCK's relief response efforts providing nourishing meals to communities impacted by natural disasters, including those in New Orleans who were affected by the flooding and power outages brought upon by Hurricane Ida," said Erin Gore, VP of Development, WCK. "We know that a fresh meal in a time of crisis is so much more than a plate of food–it's hope, it's dignity, it's a sign that someone cares."

$500,000 to All Hands and Hearts

This volunteer-powered relief organization mobilizes volunteers to work alongside local area residents facing impacts from disasters. The organization believes in arriving early and staying late to address immediate and long-term needs of impacted communities. Volunteers can be seen helping to rebuild safe and resilient schools, homes, and other community infrastructure.

"We have passionate volunteers, donors, and partners. Our thanks to Aramco Americas not only for recognizing the work we do but supporting us with this financial donation," said Perry Maddox, Chief Executive Officer, All Hands and Hearts. For more than 15 years, All Hands and Hearts has provided disaster relief support to more than 1.2 million people with active programs around the world.

$2 Million for In-Kind Donations

The Aramco Americas Procurement and Supply Chain Management team is also involved in procuring and transporting critical supplies to get them where they are most needed. Working with our nonprofit partners, we look to support Hurricane Ida recovery relief efforts with items that may be difficult to get.

"These donations will address everyday needs in the wake of the storm and will complement ongoing programs Aramco Americas supports as part of its commitment to local communities," said Nabeel I. AlAfaleg, Aramco Americas President & CEO. "We have called Houston home for nearly half a century and we always seek to offer support in times like these."

About Aramco Americas

Aramco Services Company (d/b/a Aramco Americas) is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, a world leader in integrated energy and chemicals, and has had a presence in the U.S. for more than 60 years.

