Aramco Wins ISA100 Wireless Excellence in Automation Award

DURHAM, N.C., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) – the leading professional society for automation – and the ISA100 Wireless Compliance Institute (WCI) have announced that Aramco, a global integrated energy and chemicals company, has won the 2023 ISA100 Wireless Excellence in Automation award for their novel application of wireless instrumentation at a key operating site, the Fadhili Gas Plant. Aramco is recognized this year for pioneering the large-scale deployment of an ISA100 Wireless steam trap monitoring solution. Aramco is joining a distinguished list of end users who have received this award over the past 11 years.

ISA100 Wireless is an international, standards-based technology that delivers reliable, secure and interoperable networks for industrial environments. Each year, the ISA100 Wireless Compliance Institute presents the ISA100 Wireless Excellence in Automation Award to a global end user company that has demonstrated outstanding leadership and innovation with ISA100 Wireless technology.

This year's award is presented to Aramco for contributing to researching and developing more sustainable solutions, recognizing their pioneering work with large-scale, real-time steam trap monitoring as evidenced by the Fadhili Gas Plant.

Members of Aramco's Fadhili Gas Plant engineering team presented the case study on their award-winning operation during the February 2024 ARC World Forum in Orlando, FL, where Andre Ristaino, ISA managing director of global consortia and conformity assessment, presented the award to Aramco representatives.

"I am pleased to present this award each year, as it represents new advancements in technology and approaches to automation affecting our everyday lives. The Aramco use-case contributes to energy savings and resource conservation," said Mr. Ristaino. "As part of Aramco's ambitions to contribute to energy conservation and reduction of energy intensity, a new technology was implemented at Fadhili Gas Plant to monitor steam traps. This monitoring system uses cost-effective methods utilizing wireless technology."

Notable past end-user recipients of the ISA100 Wireless Excellence in Automation Award include OMV Petrom, Enquest UK, Fuji Oil Company, Ltd., ILBOC, BAPCO, Alcoa, Phillips 66, PETRONAS and Nippon Steele & Sumikin Engineering.

The Award-Winning Project

The steam trap is an essential part of any production's steam system, managing steam and condensate for optimal heat utilization. Aramco recognized steam trap performance as a key opportunity to enhance plant efficiency by addressing steam leaks promptly. Therefore, Aramco chose to deploy an automatic steam trap monitoring solution at the Fadhili Gas Plant.

ISA100 Wireless enables real-time monitoring of asset conditions in the plant, including steam traps. Moreover, ISA100 Wireless is the only Industrial IoT standards-based solution that can cover a large geographic area using a single wireless network.

Project Highlights:

A wireless network covering: 2,243 wireless steam trap monitoring sensors 454 wireless vibration sensors 7 gas detectors

The deployed ISA100 Wireless network is based on a distributed topology centered on an ISA100 Wireless field gateway and multiple ISA100 Wireless field backbone routers.

Fiber optic-based access points installed near the target devices minimize the need for wireless routers.

Project Benefits

ISA100 Wireless' network architecture, connectivity technologies and security mechanisms were able to deliver many benefits with minimal capital expenditure.

Realized benefits include:

Swift and precise leak detection that eliminates the need for manual inspection, saving both time and money.

An accurate diagnostic algorithm that furnishes users with information on trap performance and steam loss data.

Transmission of the data to the Plant DCS and data acquisition and historization system.

Lower installation costs compared to wired solutions.

Long-life battery, advanced diagnostics and regular maintenance ensure minimal maintenance for the wireless devices.

The scalable nature of the wireless infrastructure easily accommodates the introduction of new wireless technologies. Wireless gas detection is one current example deployed at site.

Learn More: Webinar on 24 April

ISA100 Wireless will host a live webinar on 24 April where Aramco representatives will discuss project parameters, challenges and solutions and realized benefits. Participation is free; register here.

About ISA100 Wireless

ISA100 Wireless is a plant-wide wireless infrastructure technology that improves plant performance, simplifies wireless operations and reduces costs. It was developed through a multi-stakeholder process to meet the specific needs of industrial wireless communication. ISA100 Wireless certification assures interoperability between vendors - delivering end users the choice of best-of-breed wireless solutions that are standards-based, resilient, and secure. ISA100 Wireless is a non-profit industrial consortium under the umbrella of the International Society of Automation (ISA). Learn more at www.isa100wci.org.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

